High school
Friday's scores
BASEBALL
Alma 11, Lavaca 0
Armorel 10-5, Mammoth Spring 0-1
Batesville 4, Joe T. Robinson 3
Bergman 5, Omaha 3
Bigelow 16, Poyen 3
Booneville 18, Two Rivers 0
Bryant 9, North Little Rock 6
Buffalo Island Central 12, Bay 11
Cabot 3, Jonesboro 2
Conway St. Joseph 11, Nemo Vista 1
Des Arc 8, McCrory 2
Dover 7, Maumelle Charter 1
Fayetteville 4, Maumelle 3
Genoa Central 4, Bismarck 2
Huntsville 6, Gentry 5
Jasper 16-23, Deer 1-4
Jonesboro Westside 3, Paragould 1
Little Rock Catholic 5, Conway 4
Little Rock Central 7, Little Rock Southwest 1
Little Rock Christian 1, Greenbrier 0
Lonoke 10, Brookland 6
Magnolia 12, Ashdown 11
Mansfield 16, Western Yell County 1
Mena 13, Waldron 9
Midland 16-26, Brinkley 1-2
Morrilton 4, Pottsville 1
Mountain Pine 7, Magnet Cove 1
Nashville 15, Malvern 9
Ouachita 7, Junction City 2
Paris 14, Hector 2
Perryville 9, Clinton 8
Rivercrest 12, Trumann 1
Riverside 11, East Poinsett County 1
Subiaco Academy 23, Johnson County Westside 6
Sylvan Hills 3, Sheridan 1
Warren 8, Monticello 2
West Side Greers Ferry 3, Viola 1
Yellville-Summit 11, Marshall 1
SOFTBALL
Acorn 10, Foreman 0
Benton Harmony Grove 15, Centerpoint 4
Bentonville 8, Benton 5
Bigelow 6, Poyen 4
Booneville 11, Two Rivers 0
Cabot 16, Jonesboro 0
Conway 9, Fayetteville 8
De Queen 8, Arkadelphia 1
DeWitt 23-10, Dumas 0-0
Farmington 14, Paragould 0
Fort Smith Northside 11, Lamar 7
Genoa Central 9, Bismarck 5
Gosnell 17, Manila 0
Gravette 16, Berryville 0
Hope 15, Camden Fairview 7
Horatio 8, Spring Hill 6
Junction City 19, Ouachita 0
Kirby 18, Jessieville 8
Lincoln 10-9, Elkins 0-2
Magazine 4, Paris 2
Magnolia 7, Ashdown 5
Marion 3, Wynne 2
Marshall 17, Yellville-Summit 1
Maumelle 6, Bauxite 3
McGehee 5, Lake Village 0
Mena 20, Waldron 2
Midland 12-20, Brinkley 2-2
Mills 17, eStem 9
Murfreesboro 11, Dierks 6
Nemo Vista 18, Conway St. Joseph
Pea Ridge 17, Prairie Grove 0
Quitman 3, Izard County 0
Riverside 5, East Poinsett County 1
Salem 13, Tuckerman 2
South Side Bee Branch 9, Cedar Ridge 0
Springdale Har-Ber 8, Vilonia 3
Texarkana 4, Hot Springs Lakeside 0
Viola 16, West Side Greers Ferry 13
Walnut Ridge 16, Cave City 3
White Hall 16, El Dorado 7
Woodlawn 11, Parkers Chapel 4
SOCCER
Girls
Arkadelphia 1, Hope 1, tie
Baptist Prep 9, Lake Village 0
Bauxite 1, Nashville 0
Bentonville West 2, Rogers 1
Brookland 6, Heber Springs 0
Bryant 4, North Little Rock 0
Cabot 1, Jonesboro 0
De Queen 7, Malvern 0
El Dorado 3, White Hall 0
Episcopal Collegiate 2, Central Arkansas Christian 0
Fort Smith Northside 7, Fort Smith Southside 0
Gentry 1, Prairie Grove 0
Hamburg 2, Stuttgart 1
Hot Springs Lakeside 10, Texarkana 0
Joe T. Robinson 6, Wynne 0
Jonesboro 2, LISA Academy West 1
Riverview 10, Conway St. Joseph 0
Russellville 5, Van Buren 1
Searcy 7, Paragould 0
Siloam Springs 3, Harrison 1
Star City 5, Mills 0
Sylvan Hills 8, eStem 1
Warren 10, Lonoke 0
Boys
Brookland 1, Heber Springs 1, tie
Bryant 3, North Little Rock 1
Cabot 2, Jonesboro 1
Central Arkansas Christian 2, Episcopal Collegiate 1
Conway Christian 4, Buffalo Island Central 0
Dardenelle 1, Green Forest 1, tie
De Queen 1, Malvern 0
Fort Smith Southside 2, Fort Smith Northside 1
Hamburg 4, Stuttgart 1
Hope 4, Arkadelphia 1
Hot Springs Lakeside 10, Texarkana 1
LISA Academy West 2, Jonesboro Westside 0
Little Rock Central 5, Little Rock Southwest 3
Mountain View 5, Cave City 2
Nashville 2, Bauxite 1
Prairie Grove 2, Gentry 0
Riverview 3, Conway St. Joseph 0
Rogers 4, Bentonville West 1
Rogers Heritage 1, Bentonville 1, tie
Searcy 6, Paragould 0
Siloam Springs 2, Harrion 1
Star City 5, Mills 2
Warren 4, Lonoke 1
Wynne 1, Joe T. Robinson 0