Scores

Today at 1:58 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school

Friday's scores

BASEBALL

Alma 11, Lavaca 0

Armorel 10-5, Mammoth Spring 0-1

Batesville 4, Joe T. Robinson 3

Bergman 5, Omaha 3

Bigelow 16, Poyen 3

Booneville 18, Two Rivers 0

Bryant 9, North Little Rock 6

Buffalo Island Central 12, Bay 11

Cabot 3, Jonesboro 2

Conway St. Joseph 11, Nemo Vista 1

Des Arc 8, McCrory 2

Dover 7, Maumelle Charter 1

Fayetteville 4, Maumelle 3

Genoa Central 4, Bismarck 2

Huntsville 6, Gentry 5

Jasper 16-23, Deer 1-4

Jonesboro Westside 3, Paragould 1

Little Rock Catholic 5, Conway 4

Little Rock Central 7, Little Rock Southwest 1

Little Rock Christian 1, Greenbrier 0

Lonoke 10, Brookland 6

Magnolia 12, Ashdown 11

Mansfield 16, Western Yell County 1

Mena 13, Waldron 9

Midland 16-26, Brinkley 1-2

Morrilton 4, Pottsville 1

Mountain Pine 7, Magnet Cove 1

Nashville 15, Malvern 9

Ouachita 7, Junction City 2

Paris 14, Hector 2

Perryville 9, Clinton 8

Rivercrest 12, Trumann 1

Riverside 11, East Poinsett County 1

Subiaco Academy 23, Johnson County Westside 6

Sylvan Hills 3, Sheridan 1

Warren 8, Monticello 2

West Side Greers Ferry 3, Viola 1

Yellville-Summit 11, Marshall 1

SOFTBALL

Acorn 10, Foreman 0

Benton Harmony Grove 15, Centerpoint 4

Bentonville 8, Benton 5

Bigelow 6, Poyen 4

Booneville 11, Two Rivers 0

Cabot 16, Jonesboro 0

Conway 9, Fayetteville 8

De Queen 8, Arkadelphia 1

DeWitt 23-10, Dumas 0-0

Farmington 14, Paragould 0

Fort Smith Northside 11, Lamar 7

Genoa Central 9, Bismarck 5

Gosnell 17, Manila 0

Gravette 16, Berryville 0

Hope 15, Camden Fairview 7

Horatio 8, Spring Hill 6

Junction City 19, Ouachita 0

Kirby 18, Jessieville 8

Lincoln 10-9, Elkins 0-2

Magazine 4, Paris 2

Magnolia 7, Ashdown 5

Marion 3, Wynne 2

Marshall 17, Yellville-Summit 1

Maumelle 6, Bauxite 3

McGehee 5, Lake Village 0

Mena 20, Waldron 2

Midland 12-20, Brinkley 2-2

Mills 17, eStem 9

Murfreesboro 11, Dierks 6

Nemo Vista 18, Conway St. Joseph

Pea Ridge 17, Prairie Grove 0

Quitman 3, Izard County 0

Riverside 5, East Poinsett County 1

Salem 13, Tuckerman 2

South Side Bee Branch 9, Cedar Ridge 0

Springdale Har-Ber 8, Vilonia 3

Texarkana 4, Hot Springs Lakeside 0

Viola 16, West Side Greers Ferry 13

Walnut Ridge 16, Cave City 3

White Hall 16, El Dorado 7

Woodlawn 11, Parkers Chapel 4

SOCCER

Girls

Arkadelphia 1, Hope 1, tie

Baptist Prep 9, Lake Village 0

Bauxite 1, Nashville 0

Bentonville West 2, Rogers 1

Brookland 6, Heber Springs 0

Bryant 4, North Little Rock 0

Cabot 1, Jonesboro 0

De Queen 7, Malvern 0

El Dorado 3, White Hall 0

Episcopal Collegiate 2, Central Arkansas Christian 0

Fort Smith Northside 7, Fort Smith Southside 0

Gentry 1, Prairie Grove 0

Hamburg 2, Stuttgart 1

Hot Springs Lakeside 10, Texarkana 0

Joe T. Robinson 6, Wynne 0

Jonesboro 2, LISA Academy West 1

Riverview 10, Conway St. Joseph 0

Russellville 5, Van Buren 1

Searcy 7, Paragould 0

Siloam Springs 3, Harrison 1

Star City 5, Mills 0

Sylvan Hills 8, eStem 1

Warren 10, Lonoke 0

Boys

Brookland 1, Heber Springs 1, tie

Bryant 3, North Little Rock 1

Cabot 2, Jonesboro 1

Central Arkansas Christian 2, Episcopal Collegiate 1

Conway Christian 4, Buffalo Island Central 0

Dardenelle 1, Green Forest 1, tie

De Queen 1, Malvern 0

Fort Smith Southside 2, Fort Smith Northside 1

Hamburg 4, Stuttgart 1

Hope 4, Arkadelphia 1

Hot Springs Lakeside 10, Texarkana 1

LISA Academy West 2, Jonesboro Westside 0

Little Rock Central 5, Little Rock Southwest 3

Mountain View 5, Cave City 2

Nashville 2, Bauxite 1

Prairie Grove 2, Gentry 0

Riverview 3, Conway St. Joseph 0

Rogers 4, Bentonville West 1

Rogers Heritage 1, Bentonville 1, tie

Searcy 6, Paragould 0

Siloam Springs 2, Harrion 1

Star City 5, Mills 2

Warren 4, Lonoke 1

Wynne 1, Joe T. Robinson 0

