Springdale man dies after being hit by car while pushing bike on side of the road

SPRINGDALE -- A Springdale man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car while pushing a bicycle along U.S. 412, according to a State Police report.

Samuel L. Edens, 52, of Springdale was pushing his bike eastbound on the north shoulder of the westbound side of the highway around 6 p.m., the report says. A 2022 Honda was traveling westbound on the highway when the driver veered onto the shoulder and struck Edens. Both the Honda and Edens ended up in the north ditch.

Edens died at the scene, and his body was taken to the Washington County Coroner's Office, according to the report.

Police have not released the name of the driver of the Honda.

The responding officer said the weather at the time of the crash was clear and the road was dry.