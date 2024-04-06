State board sets Jonesboro meeting

The Arkansas Board of Education is holding its monthly business meeting in Jonesboro this week in conjunction with a tour of the Arkansas State University's Child Development & Research Center.

The board meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Room A of the First National Bank Arena on the Arkansas State University Campus, 217 Olympic Drive.

The meeting will be available for viewing via livestream at https://RedWolv.es/SBOE2024. That is a livestream link for this meeting only.

The agenda for the meeting includes consideration of draft rules on entering into and carrying out school transformation contracts. Such contracts are authorized by the Arkansas LEARNS Act or Act 237 of 2023. If approved Thursday, the draft rules would be subject to public review and comment before the board takes any final action on them later this year.

The agenda for the state board meeting is available at https://dese.link/agendas.

The 9:30 a.m. board meeting will be preceded with an 8:30 a.m. tour of the university's Child Development & Research Center, 504 Robinson St. in Jonesboro.

Additionally, the board's Committee on Early Childhood will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium at the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education building, Four Capitol Mall. It will not be livestreamed.

Ward victorious in JP runoff race

Tina Marie Ward, in her second term as a member of the Pulaski County Special School Board, won a runoff election last week for the District 9 seat on the Pulaski County Quorum Court.

Ward from the school district's southeast Zone 2, a longtime employee at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, received 275 votes to incumbent Judy Green's 131 votes for the quorum court.

On the school board since 2016, Ward said she intends to serve simultaneously on the school board and the quorum court.

She is not the only School Board member to hold two elected positions. School Board member Shelby Thomas is also a member of the Sherwood City Council.

Read to Succeed events scheduled

Arkansas PBS is hosting free family reading events this spring to provide literacy resources and encourage family engagement through educational activities.

Read to Succeed, a statewide Arkansas PBS initiative, has scheduled events for the following cities:

Stuttgart -- Stuttgart Public Library, noon Saturday, 2002 S. Buerkle St.

Eudora -- Eudora City Park, U.S. 65, 11 a.m. May 4.

Brinkley -- Location to be determined for 11 a.m. June 1.

Fayetteville -- Fayetteville Public Library, 10 a.m. June 7, 401 W. Mountain St.

Siloam Springs -- Siloam Springs Public Library, 11 a.m. June 8 at 205 E. Jefferson St.

Each free event is open to the public and will include a meal and story time featuring the book "Giraffes Can't Dance," followed by a discussion and activity.

The events will emphasize the importance of parents and caregivers reading at home with their children, and the role family members play in raising strong readers. Families who attend will receive a family reading resource bag -- including a book, family engagement activities and snack bag to take home. Spanish versions of materials will be provided as needed.

Last year's Read to Succeed events served over 600 participants in seven towns and cities across the state.

Read to Succeed is made possible with support from the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation. Other partners include host libraries in Stuttgart, Eudora, Brinkley, Fayetteville and Siloam Springs, Arkansas Rural Alliance and Arkansas Imagination Library.