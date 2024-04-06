BOWLING

ASU women advance to regional final

The Arkansas State women's team rallied past No. 16 Merrimack on Friday to advance to the National Collegiate Bowling Rochester (N.Y.) Regional championship match today at 2 p.m. Central.

Vanderbilt and Merrimack meet in an elimination match today at 8 a.m. with the winner meeting ASU at 2 p.m. If Arkansas State wins the mega-match, the Red Wolves advance to the National Collegiate Championship next week at Allen Park, Mich. If ASU drops the mega-match, a Baker best-of-seven match immediately following the mega-match will determine the winner.

TRACK AND FIELD

Arkansas has first home meet of outdoor season

The University of Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams will have their first home meet of the outdoor season when the Razorbacks host the Arkansas Spring Invitational today at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville.

Visiting teams include Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Wichita State, Oral Roberts, Northern Iowa, Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri Western, Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma City, Rogers State, Southwest Baptist and Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College.

Field events begin at 9 a.m. and running events at 1 p.m. The final events are the 1,600 relays beginning at 5:25 p.m.

Today will be the first of three home meets for the Razorbacks during the outdoor season prior to hosting the NCAA West First Rounds on May 22-25.

Arkansas' other home meets are the John McDonnell Invitational on April 18-19 and Arkansas Twilight on May 3.

MOTOR SPORTS

Cow Patty 50 next for CCSDS

The Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late models will return to action tonight for the Cow Patty 50 at Old No. 1 Speedway in Harrisburg.

The event pays $5,000 to win. Racing starts at 7 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $25. Pit passes are $40.

Entering Friday night's event at Poplar Bluff, Mo., Kyle Beard of Trumann holds the series points lead by 17 points over Logan Martin of West Plains, Mo.

TENNIS

ASU women lose at Georgia Southern

The Arkansas State University women's team took the doubles point at Georgia Southern, but dropped a 4-2 decision Friday afternoon at the Wallis Tennis Center on Statesboro, Ga.

ASU (7-11, 1-6 Sun Belt Conference) got the doubles point Yasmine Humbert and Nejla Zukic with a 6-2 decision and Rebecca Brody and Nejla Zukic with a 6-1 triumph. Anna Grigoreva and Abigail Thurmer trailed 4-3 on court two when the doubles point was clinched.

Georgia Southern (15-3, 4-2) evened the match at 1-1 with Sophie Wagemaker topping Ariadna Fernandez 6-1, 6-4. Sarah Millard dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision against Paula Hijos as the Eagles took a 2-1 lead, but Grigroreva evened the score with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Mackenzie Leopold. Sonja Keranen gave Georgia Southern a 3-2 lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Rebecca Brodyand Lindsay Tulenko clinched the match for the Eagles with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Yasmine Humbert. Zukic dropped her first set 7-5 but led 3-2 in the second set when the match was clinched.

