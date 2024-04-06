SWAC BASEBALL SOUTHERN 13, UAPB 11

SWAC

SOUTHERN 13, UAPB 11

Tyeler Hawkins and Dominic Joseph both hit home runs for Southern (14-12, 7-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which overcame an early 4-0 deficit to outlast the Golden Lions at Lee Hines Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Five players drove in at least two runs while both K.J. White and Khyle Radcliff each went 3 for 5 for the plate for a Jaguars team that's beaten UAPB (11-19, 2-8) four consecutive times. Southern responded to its four-run, first-inning deficit by scoring 11 of the game's next 12 runs, including five in the fourth. But the Golden Lions would answer.

Edwin DeLaCruz drilled a two-run double in the sixth to pull UAPB within 13-7. The Golden Lions pushed across four more runs in the eighth innning but were unable to get a runner in scoring position in the final frame.

DeLaCruz had four hits and both Jaylon Nauden and Darrius Brown both collected three hits for UAPB.