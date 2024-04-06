Armed suspect barricaded himself at Conway shopping center, shot by police, authorities say

A male suspect who barricaded himself inside a business at a Conway shopping center has been injured after Conway police officers shot him when he fired at them Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to Massage Envy at 1040 S. Amity Road in the Lewis Crossing Shopping Center, after receiving a call about a subject who had driven their vehicle into the business, the Conway Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find an armed male who had barricaded himself in a room, the release said.

SWAT and Negotiations Teams responded and, while they were talking with him, the suspect fired at officers, police said. Officers returned fire and shot him.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The identity of the suspect nor information about the severity of his injuries were immediately released.

No injuries, beyond the suspect's, have been reported at this time, police said.

Some officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave.

The release did not identify the officers or list how many had been placed on leave.

Cindy Murphy, a Arkansas State Police spokesperson, said she could confirm that the agency had been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

“As in any other active investigation, we can’t make any other comments at this time,” Murphy said Saturday morning.

Conway police first posted about the incident on Facebook just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.