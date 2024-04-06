Top-ranked '25 kicker visits Hogs, praises relationship with special teams coordinator





Arkansas commitment Evan Noel, one of the nation’s top kickers in the class of 2025, wrapped up a three-day visit to his future school on Saturday.

“It was really cool hanging out with the team and seeing how they do stuff each practice,” he said.

Noel, 6-2, 155 pounds, of Bay St. Louis (Miss.) Saint Stanislaus Catholic, picked the Razorbacks over an offer from Ole Miss and interest from Georgia, Florida and other programs in October.

Kohl’s Kicking rates him the No. 2 kicker in the nation in his class. He saw the Thursday practices and Saturday’s scrimmage in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“Seeing the competitions in practice in the stadium today was a good highlight,” Noel said.

Noel, who had 63 kickoffs with 49 touchbacks as a junior, also had 38 counts for a 38.5 average. Her made 8 of 11 field goals with a long of 49 yards.

Kohl’s Kicking rates him the No. 1 kicker in the nation in his class. Noel made 14 of 22 field goals his freshman and sophomore seasons.

His relationship with Scott Fountain, the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, continues to build.

“It definitely builds the more I come, and spending the last few days helped it a lot,” Noel said.