Wow, Wehiwa





FAYETTEVILLE -- Wehiwa Aloy homered again and the No. 1 Arkansas baseball team kept a frustrated Ole Miss down with an 8-3 win to clinch their SEC West series on Saturday night.

The University of Arkansas (26-3, 10-1 SEC) ran its winning streak at Baum-Walker Stadium to a program-record 20 games and won a weekend series for the eighth consecutive time before a season-high crowd of 11,234. The Razorbacks also extended their best start in SEC history to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Texas A&M in the SEC West standings.

"I mean, this team reminds me of a couple of our teams in the past that were pretty consistent and just good," Van Horn said. "I think about the '21 team, the '18 team. Just hard to beat. Pretty consistent. Throw the ball over the plate. Field it mostly. We come to the park, we're confident."

The Rebels got an early 1-0 lead and had plenty of chances to score, but the Razorbacks got strong defensive plays from all three outfielders and benefited from a replay review that took an Ole Miss run off the board in the fifth inning.

"Just a frustrating night," Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco said. "We score in the first, but like I just said on the radio, we gave up four."

Aloy's home run, his team-high eighth, came on a 2-2 pitch after he battled back from 0-2. It extended a two-run lead to 7-3 in the sixth inning and gave him three RBI for the game, pushing his team-high total to 32.

"It's just being more mature at the plate and just sticking to an approach," Aloy said. "With two strikes, I just pretty much do whatever it takes to put the ball in play. Stay up the middle with it and try to do as best of a job as I can."

Arkansas right-hander Gage Wood worked the final two innings and struck out five while showing the same kind of in-game emotion he did as a freshman last season.

"Just something that I kind of had to pick back up," Wood said. "I tried the 'been there, done that' feeling since I pitched in some bigger spots this year. I kind of just got beat around this year and didn't have the success that I wanted. It was just something I thought I would bring back."

Andrew Fischer hit two home runs for the Rebels, his 12th and 13th, both off Arkansas starter Mason Molina in the first and third innings.

Fischer hammered a Molina offering the other way for a 393-foot home run over the left-field wall to open the scoring.

The Razorbacks wasted no time responding, as Ole Miss lefty Liam Doyle struggled with the tight strike zone of umpire Kevin Sweeney, which had also impacted Molina.

Peyton Stovall singled to lead off the first inning before Aloy and Ben McLaughlin drew walks to load the bases. After Jack Wagner struck out, Kendall Diggs drew a walk to force in a run.

Jared Sprague-Lott made Doyle pay for the walks with a two-run single up the middle to make it 3-1. Ryder Helfrick completed the four-run inning with an RBI grounder.

"Liam had another tough first inning, and it's not many games where you're going to win when you give up four in the first," Bianco said.

Molina cruised through the second inning, but Luke Hill singled with one out in the third and Fischer launched a 364-foot home run to right field to make it 4-3.

Helfrick doubled to lead off the Arkansas fourth and scored on Aloy's sacrifice fly to make it 5-3.

Dave Van Horn removed Molina with one runner on and one out in the fifth. Koty Frank (2-0) hit Luke Hill with a pitch then walked Fischer to load the bases.

For the second time this season, an opponent's request for a review on a play at second base backfired and it kept Ole Miss from cutting into a 5-3 deficit in the fifth inning.

With the bases loaded and one out in the fifth inning, Ethan Lege grounded to Sprague-Lott. The third baseman fired to Stovall at second and his relay was late at first base. Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco called for a review on whether Stovall's cleat held the bag during the turn, while Van Horn challenged the slide at the bag by Fischer, who slid late into Stovall's legs on the left side of the bag.

The review in Birmingham, Ala., determined Fischer made an illegal slide, triggering an inning-ending double play call and negating a run for the Rebels.

In an 11-0 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on March 26, the Trojans requested a review on a pick-off tag at second and it wound up resulting in an interference call and an extra base for Aloy.

The Rebels stranded two runners each in the sixth and seventh innings as Frank and Christian Foutch kept them at bay.

Aloy's home run off Wes Mendes extended the Arkansas lead to 7-3 in the sixth inning and Will Edmunson's two-out single in the seventh plated Sprague-Lott to make it 8-3.





Arkansas right fielder Kendall Diggs makes a diving catch in the seventh inning Friday night in the Razorbacks’ 8-3 victory over Ole Miss. More photos at nwaonline.com/46umua/. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





