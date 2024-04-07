Arkansas guard Tramon Mark enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Tramon Mark has become the latest University of Arkansas basketball player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season.

Mark, a 6-6 transfer from Houston who averaged a team-high 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

On3sports.com first reported Sunday that Mark has entered the portal.

With Mark’s decision, forward Trevon Brazile is the only scholarship player from this season’s Arkansas team with remaining eligibility who hasn’t announced he is transferring.

Mark played in 31 games this season with 28 starts and averaged 32.5 minutes.

Mark scored a career-high 35 points in the Razorbacks’ 78-77 victory over Texas A&M at Walton Arena when he hit a game-winning short jump shot with 1.1 seconds. He scored 34 points in the Razorbacks’ 87-72 loss to North Carolina at the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas.

Late in the game against North Carolina, Mark took a hard fall, injuring his back and hip, and missed Arkansas’ 80-75 victory over Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Walton Arena.

Mark scored 20 or more points in 10 games, including 26 when the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M 78-71 on the road.

Mark didn’t play against Ole Miss when the Rebels beat the Razorbacks 77-51 because he was suffering from migraine headaches.

When South Carolina beat Arkansas 80-66 in the SEC Tournament to end the Razorbacks’ season with a 16-17 record, Mark was held to a season-low two points.

Other players on the Arkansas roster with remaining eligibility who have entered the transfer portal since the season ended are guards Khalif Battle, Layden Blocker, Davonte Davis, Joseph Pinion and Keyon Menifield and forward Baye Fall.

Pinion announced his commitment to Arkansas State.

Jalen Shelley, a 4-star forward and one of Arkansas’ two high school signees, has requested to be released from his national letter of intent in the wake of Eric Musselman’s decision to resign as the Razorbacks’ coach to become Southern Cal’s coach.

Arkansas’ other high school signee, 4-star guard Isaiah Elohim, has not announced his future plans.

Josh Cohen, a forward from the University of Massachusetts who previously committed to Arkansas as a transfer, announced after Musselman went to USC that he changed his commitment to the Trojans.