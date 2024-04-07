Arkies in the Beltway | Week of April 7, 2024

This is "Arkies in the Beltway" for the week of April 7, 2024. I'm Alex Thomas — Washington Correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — with your look at national politics and the Arkansans influencing the discussions.

Members of Congress have spent the last two weeks away from Capitol Hill conducting work in their states and districts. For this week's episode, we take a look back at some of the biggest political stories of the year so far pertaining to Arkansas, including:

— Congress finally completing its appropriations work six months after the fiscal year's start.

— Federal lawmakers approving new compacts with three Pacific Island nations, including the Marshall Islands.

— Ongoing work to pass a new farm bill.

— Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's decision to suspend his presidential campaign.

Thanks for checking out this week's episode of "Arkies in the Beltway!"




