Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE WOMEN by Kristin Hannah. In 1965, a nursing student follows her brother to serve during the Vietnam War and returns to a divided America.

2. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

3. THE #1 LAWYER by James Patterson and Nancy Allen. A criminal defense attorney in Biloxi becomes the prime suspect in his wife's murder.

4. JAMES by Percival Everett. A re-imagining of "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" shines a different light on Mark Twain's classic, revealing new facets of the character of Jim.

5. IRON FLAME by Rebecca Yarros. The second book in the Empyrean series. Violet Sorrengail's next round of training might require her to betray the man she loves.

6. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE by James McBride. Secrets held by the residents of a dilapidated neighborhood come to life when a skeleton is found at the bottom of a well.

7. A FATE INKED IN BLOOD by Danielle L. Jensen. After the secret of her magic to repel attacks is revealed, Freya encounters dangerous tests by the gods.

8. EXPIRATION DATES by Rebecca Serle. For 20 years, Daphne received slips of paper accurately predicting the length of her relationships. That changes when she meets Jake.

9. REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES by Shelby Van Pelt. A widow working the night shift at the Sowell Bay Aquarium is aided in solving a mystery by a giant Pacific octopus living there.

10. HOUSE OF FLAME AND SHADOW by Sarah J. Maas. The third book in the Crescent City series. Bryce wants to return home while Hunt is trapped in Asteri's dungeons.

Nonfiction

1. GET IT TOGETHER by Jesse Watters. The Fox News host gives his take on some people whose political views differ from the ones to which he subscribes.

2. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

3. BARBIE: THE WORLD TOUR by Margot Robbie and Andrew Mukamal. The producer and star of the movie "Barbie" teams up with her stylist and a fashion photographer to capture looks inspired by the doll-size originals.

4. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

5. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

6. BLOOD MONEY by Peter Schweizer. The author of "Red-Handed" depicts a scheme involving the Chinese Communist Party's covert operations in America.

7. BAD THERAPY by Abigail Shrier. Shrier makes her case that the mental health industry has a negative impact on American children.

8. BURN BOOK by Kara Swisher. The tech journalist and podcast host gives an overview of the tech industry and the foibles of its founders.

9. OATH AND HONOR by Liz Cheney. The former congresswoman from Wyoming recounts how she helped lead the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

10. THE HOUSE OF HIDDEN MEANINGS by RuPaul. The multiple Emmy Award-winning producer of "RuPaul's Drag Race" traces his journey from his childhood in San Diego to becoming a pop culture icon.

Paperback fiction

1. HAPPY PLACE by Emily Henry.

2. ICEBREAKER by Hannah Grace.

3. THE HOUSEMAID by Freida McFadden.

4. THE TEACHER by Freida McFadden.

5. THE INMATE by Freida McFadden.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

3. MASTERS OF THE AIR by Donald L. Miller.

4. THINK AGAIN by Adam Grant.

5. THE BOYS IN THE BOAT by Daniel James Brown.

Source: The New York Times