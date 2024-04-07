Big runs highlight Hogs’ day





FAYETTEVILLE -- Isaiah Augustave's tackle-breaking running highlighted a modified 95-play scrimmage for the University of Arkansas on Saturday.

Otherwise, the Razorback defensive units had another winning day in the 11th spring practice before a crowd of about 500 on a bright, windy morning at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Augustave, a 6-2, 212-pound sophomore tailback who came on strong late last year, scored on a 48-yard swing pass from Malachi Singleton and blasted over the left side for a 52-yard tackle-breaking touchdown on the second unit with Jacolby Criswell at quarterback.

Augustave finished with an unofficial 8 carries for 78 yards and 126 yards from scrimmage with 2 scores.

Receiver Isaiah Sategna, who had another strong day of catching crossing routes and making defenders miss, said he liked what he saw out of Augustave.

"People like to talk a lot about age, but I don't think it really matters," Sategna said. "We all grew up playing football our whole lives. You can just see, he's a younger guy, but last year you got to see what he can do at the end of the year.

"This year, he's going to have a great year. He's one of our best backs and I love his game. I love what he has to bring to the table. He just sheds tackles. He's not the fastest guy, but he just always seems to break big runs."

Each of the three units ran about 30 plays with live tackling and the kicking units executed eight field-goal tries to cap the workout of a little more than two hours.

Taylen Green continued to work exclusively at quarterback with the starters and went an unofficial 6 of 15 for 46 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception during the scrimmage portion of the workout.





Singleton and Criswell split time with the second unit, with Singleton going 4 of 7 for 76 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Criswell was 5 of 12 for 22 yards. Third-teamer KJ Jackson was 4 of 9 for 73 yards.

Senior transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson, who is battling junior Rashod Dubinion for the lead tailback role, also had a bruising run for a 9-yard touchdown during red zone work. Senior Dominique Johnson ran through a couple of tackles and dragged defenders into the end zone on a 19-yard scoring run on the first snap of a red-zone sequence.

Dubinion was in a green no-contact jersey, as he has been all week, and did not go through live tackling after participating in individual drills.

The only other touchdown came on Green's fade pass to Isaac TeSlaa in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown, also in low red zone work.

Green was working without three top receivers, as Andrew Armstrong and Jaedon Wilson were held out with hamstring ailments, and Tyrone Broden was excused due to a family issue, per a UA spokesperson. Defensive end Landon Jackson was also absent, as he was getting married Saturday, acording defensive coordinator Travis Williams.





The defense caused three fumbles -- one was recovered by freshman signee Akhari Johnson. Augustave recovered his own fumble during red-zone work. Freshman tailback Braylen Russell had the ball knocked out inside the 5-yard line and the ball appeared to have been ruled out of the back of the end zone before Akhari Johnson corralled it.

"I figured the defense did a good job of getting the ball out," said sophomore linebacker Carson Dean, who had a scrimmage-high six tackles. "We had a few fumbles that we picked up and then we had a good amount of PBUs [passes broken up] and picks.

"We've been really urgent on tackling and getting the ball out as many times as we can. I feel like as a group we did a better job at tackling today and then we did a great job by getting the ball out to give our offense a chance of getting the ball back in a game."

Cornerback Jaylon Braxton picked off a pass from Green on a seam route downfield for tight end Luke Hasz. Transfer safety Miguel Mitchell intercepted Singleton in the back of the end zone during red-zone work.

The defense held sway for the move-the-field portion of the scrimmage and also won more of the situational work that opened the live-tackling session.

Matthew Shipley worked with the top field.goal unit and made kicks of 38 and 43 yards. He then missed wide right from 46 yards and was short and wide right from 54 yards in the gusting wind.

Left-footer Kyle Gallegos made his only try from 38 yards, then Vito Calvaruso connected from 43 yards before missing left from 47 and 54 yards.

"I'm sure everybody's wanting to know about the field goal kickers," Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain said. "That's been a really good competition with Vito Calvaruso and Matthew Shipley. They've had their ups and downs. They've had some perfect days, and they've had some [other] days.

"But I think part of it, particularly with Shipley being new here, is just, particularly in the stadium, the north end zone, the wind's a little different when the tunnel's opened up. And he's been struggling with that a little bit. But I've been pleased with both of them."

Fountain said he was somewhat surprised by kicker Cam Little's decision to declare for the draft after his junior year. Little left Arkansas as the most accurate field-goal kicker in school history at 82.8% on 53 of 64 kicks.

"Cam, I thought he'd be back," Fountain said. "Didn't happen that way. ... On my end, I felt like if Cam came back for his senior year, he had a chance to break all the records by game four. And now he'll leave with one ... the most accurate field-goal kicker. But at the same time, I always want the players to be happy with what they're doing and where they're going."



