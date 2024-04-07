Births

Today at 4:26 a.m.

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 26

Charliemay Gardner and Michael Gilbert, Sr., Pine Bluff, daughter.

March 28

Katee and Scott Burrup, Little Rock, son.

Laura and Noel (Trey) Gowan, Little Rock, son.

March 30

Kyara Thompson and Daymond Luton, Little Rock, daughter.

Malika Miller and Nathaniel Wright, Newport, daughter.

April 1

Nikki and Cody Bratton, White Hall, son.

Jazmine and Maxwell McKinney, Benton, son.

April 2

Keshia Ford and Michael Shadell, Little Rock, twin sons.

April 3

Hailey Hickerson Thomas and John Harper "Jack" Thomas, Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

March 12

Ay'Shala Lashawn Johnson and Cornelius Devonte Thomas, Hope, son.

Upcoming Events