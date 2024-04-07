Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Barlett Architecture, 5 Remington Drive, Little Rock, $750,000.

Olan Asbury, 8500 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $695,000.

Hart Construction, 6221 Colonel Glenn Road, $550,000.

AMR Construction, 13901 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $267,000.

Jose De Jesus Valadez, 12911 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

Twin Brothers, Inc., 10310 Mabelvale Plaza Drive, Little Rock, $80,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Jacob White Construction, 26 Edgehill Road, Little Rock, $1,750,000.

Carl Gray Henson, 53 Tallyho Lane, Little Rock, $750,000.

River Rock Builders, 110 Bronte Circle, Little Rock, $500,000.

Better Lawns, 6 Masters Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.

Mr. Jesse Byrd, 39 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $407,759.

Ms. Taylor Henley, 41 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $384,000.

Tony's Custom Homes, 7910 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

Century Homes, LLC, 152 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

David Eifling, 345 N. Ridge Road, Little Rock, $344,000.

GML Construction, LLC, 523 E. 18th St., Little Rock, $300,000.

Bud Thomas Construction, 1500 S. Arch St., Little Rock, $300,000.

Icon Homes, LLC, 11325 Jamestown Drive, Little Rock, $185,000.

Calhoun Custom Co., 4508 W. 24th St., Little Rock, $180,000.

R.K. Builders, Inc., 1400 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, $144,878.

Shields & Associates, 6 Bienville Court, Little Rock, $140,667.

Page Remodeling Inc., 1804 River Heights Drive, Little Rock, $110,000.