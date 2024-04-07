Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Barlett Architecture, 5 Remington Drive, Little Rock, $750,000.
Olan Asbury, 8500 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $695,000.
Hart Construction, 6221 Colonel Glenn Road, $550,000.
AMR Construction, 13901 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $267,000.
Jose De Jesus Valadez, 12911 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $100,000.
Twin Brothers, Inc., 10310 Mabelvale Plaza Drive, Little Rock, $80,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Jacob White Construction, 26 Edgehill Road, Little Rock, $1,750,000.
Carl Gray Henson, 53 Tallyho Lane, Little Rock, $750,000.
River Rock Builders, 110 Bronte Circle, Little Rock, $500,000.
Better Lawns, 6 Masters Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.
Mr. Jesse Byrd, 39 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $407,759.
Ms. Taylor Henley, 41 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $384,000.
Tony's Custom Homes, 7910 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.
Century Homes, LLC, 152 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.
David Eifling, 345 N. Ridge Road, Little Rock, $344,000.
GML Construction, LLC, 523 E. 18th St., Little Rock, $300,000.
Bud Thomas Construction, 1500 S. Arch St., Little Rock, $300,000.
Icon Homes, LLC, 11325 Jamestown Drive, Little Rock, $185,000.
Calhoun Custom Co., 4508 W. 24th St., Little Rock, $180,000.
R.K. Builders, Inc., 1400 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, $144,878.
Shields & Associates, 6 Bienville Court, Little Rock, $140,667.
Page Remodeling Inc., 1804 River Heights Drive, Little Rock, $110,000.