The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

601 S. Gaines St., Blue Cross and Blue Shield, 8:45 a.m. April 1, property value unknown.

72202

1715 S. Summit St., Billy Croger, 10:19 a.m. March 29, property valued at $415.

72204

714 Arthur Dr., Tracey Montgomery, 6:26 p.m. April 1, property value unknown.

1209 Adams St., Lauren Fountain, 3:51 p.m. April 2, property valued at $500.

10315 Colonel Glenn Road, Grant Opitz, 8:47 p.m. April 4, property valued at $120,000.

72205

7501 W. Markham St., Jerome Camp, 9:41 a.m. March 29, property valued at $321.

30 Serenity Dr., Karlos Pickens, 3;49 p.m. April 1, property value unknown.

10515 W. Markham St., Soho Centre, 5:09 p.m. April 1, property value unknown.

10515 W. Markham St., Elite Courier Services, 12:19 p.m. April 2, property valued at $500.

420 Natural Resources Dr., USPS, 3:42 p.m. April 4, property valued at $780.

72207

1407 Florida Ave., Brenda Raney, 3:14 p.m. March 29, property valued at $400.

1601 N. Bryant St., Jeffery Palsa, 11:27 p.m. April 1, property valued at $1,861.

72209

7500 Mabelvale Cutoff, Shannon Hillman, 3:24 p.m. March 29, property valued at $800.

14 Althea Cir., Cree Knight Love, 9:22 p.m. March 29, property value unknown.

58 Westminister Dr., Oswaldo Gonzalez, 10:27 p.m. April 2, property valued at $1,100.

72211

1502 Green Mountain Dr., Gabriella Reyes, 11:03 p.m. March 29, property valued at $770.

301 N. Shackleford Road, Slim Chickens, 7:19 a.m April 1, property valued at $3,500.

516 Green Mountain Cir., Eddie Richmond, 9:18 a.m. April 2, property valued at $3,501.

72223

14908 Cantrell Road, All About Tires and Brakes, 7:23 a.m March 29, property valued at $2,200.

North Little Rock

72114

2127 N. Main St., Paul's Donuts, 4:03 a.m. March 31, property valued at $51.

800 Main St., Haybar Properties, 4 p.m. April 2, property valued at $2,400.

72117

4100 Glover Lane, Thomas Martiner/Hilton Garden Inn, 8:42 p.m. April 4, property valued at $1,189.

72118

6301 Camp Robinson Road, Terry Appleberry Jr., 7 p.m. March 31, property valued at $4,855.