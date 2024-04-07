Business people

Dr. Philip Pitts, a board-certified internist, has been hired by Northwest Health and will be practicing at Northwest Medical Plaza -- Pinnacle. Pitts earned his medical degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and is currently accepting new patients.

Dr. Jordan Kim recently joined the medical staff at Northwest Health and will be practicing at Northwest Medical Plaza -- Pinnacle. Kim received his medical degree at Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, Tenn., and also holds a degree in microbiology. He is currently accepting new patients.

Jason Demke recently joined Mercy Hospital Fort Smith as its new chief operating officer. Demke will oversee the ongoing expansion of the emergency department and intensive care unit, among other projects.

Krista Scott, APRN, recently joined the Washington Regional Stroke Program, where she will provide evaluation and treatment for stroke patients at Washington Regional Medical Center. Scott holds a master of science in nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala., and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Dr. Curtis Boyd recently joined Washington Regional's OB hospitalist group. Boyd earned his medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Mo.

Dr. Rachel Farrell recently joined Washington Regional's OB hospitalist group. Farrell earned her medical degree at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

Derek Gibson has been announced as chief operating officer by Legacy National Bank. Gibson has been with Legacy National Bank since it was founded, and as chief operating officer, he plans to focus on enhancing customer banking experiences.

Jeremy Woody has been announced as chief lending officer by Legacy National Bank. In his role, Woody will lead the lending team and support group.

Julie Lawrence has been announced as executive vice president of human resources by Legacy National Bank.

Erica Bonagurio has been appointed to mortgage adviser in Springdale by United Federal Credit Union. Bonagurio is based at United's Har-Ber Meadows branch located at 6706 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com. Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.

