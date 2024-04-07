Club News: Computer Club classes, NWA Handweavers Guild meets, Perfect Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus celebrates 25 years

Computer Club

Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. April 8 in the BVCC Training Center in the lower level of Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program topic will be "Why Do I Need To Backup?"

If you depend on your computer for storing documents or pictures that you would hate to loose, you need backups. If you depend on your computer for email and web surfing, have installed additional applications you need or have customized any applications, you need backups to provide simpler ways to recover from a hardware failure or serious malware attack. There are multiple backup options.

Classes:

April 10: 9-11 a.m. Data – Where is It and What To Do With It – Instructor Pete Opland. Do you download files from the Internet and just leave them in the default downloads folder forever until it is full of stuff you can no longer identify? Do you have some folders with so many files that it is hard to find items of interest? Learn strategies for organizing your data into folders and sub folders and efficient ways to do this using the Windows File Manager.

April 24: 9-11 a.m. Why, When and How to Backup Your C Drive – Instructor Pete Opland. The backup procedures described in this class are relevant for all currently supported MS Windows Operating Systems. Everyone who has a computing system they depend on to perform certain tasks, or who has a computer with pictures or other files they would hate to lose, needs to understand backups. The time to worry about backup procedures is always before they are needed.

This class will cover the reasons one should make backups, what should prompt making a new backup, free backup programs that may be used, and where to place your backups. Topics include installation of a backup program, an overview of the backup process, demonstration of a backup, and how to create and boot from a Rescue CD to rebuild a damaged C drive.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

NARFE

The Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 10 a.m. April 12 in the Community Room of First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. Highway 71 South in Pineville, Mo. The group will be voting on the amendments to our NARFE Chapter bylaws. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: (479) 855-1676.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 11:30 a.m. April 13 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Guests are welcome.

Information: (352) 333-3010 or email jimpartin1@gmail.com.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. April 13 in the Shiloh Meeting Hall on the campus of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The program will be a celebration of the Guild's founding 75 years ago this month and will include a presentation by Historian Michael Skopp followed by a pot-luck lunch. Bring a dish to share. Drinks, dessert and utensils will be provided. All current and former members are invited to attend and visitors are welcome.

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild was founded April 5, 1949 in West Fork by fourteen members whose names and the date are recorded on a brass plaque now on display in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History Exhibit Hall. The early programs involved sharing their knowledge with one another and teaching new weavers the craft. That philosophy continues in the Guild today.

Information: nwahandweaversguild.org or email nwahandweaversguild@gmail.com.

Freedom from Religion

The Ozarks Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation will meet from 7:30 a.m. to noon April 13 at the Bentonville Farmers Market. Learn about the importance of separation between religion and government, get support for your non-belief issues and meet like-minded locals.

Information: Email ozarksffrf@gmail.com.

Aquarium Society

The Northwest Arkansas Aquarium Society will meet at 4 p.m. April 13 at Millwood Christian Church, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers. Kayden Hutchings will speak on "Getting Salty: A Beginner's Guide to Marine Aquariums." Learn how to take the aquarium hobby to the next level.

NWAAS meets on the second Saturday of every month. Admission and refreshments are free. Everyone is welcome and the meetings are family friendly.

Information: nwaas.com or email info@nwaas.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for walks April 13 and April 16 in Bentonville. Registration is on both days from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store at 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville.

On April 13 there is a short drive to the start point at Bentonville Public Library where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is on city streets, and paved and natural trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges and Compton Gardens.

On April 16 the walk will start and end at Park Springs Park, a Bentonville city park, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walks consist of greenway trails, gently rolling park land and scenic neighborhoods.

There is a fee of $4 for all walkers for each walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet for its bimonthly Dinner Meeting at 7 p.m. April 19 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Check-in/social hour will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner. Cost is $30 per person and the recommended attire is casual.

Chapter members, spouses and guests, as well as anyone eligible for membership, are invited. Membership is open to active duty, former, retired, and National Guard and Reserve commissioned and warrant officers of the uniformed services and their surviving spouses in all components of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Madeleine Middleton will present "The Forgotten Warrior," a presentation that will highlight how animals were used to help our country in wartime. She will talk about how SGT Stubby, a stowaway dog that saved lives in WWI, or how SSG Reckless, a decorated warhorse, helped her unit achieve success in the Korean War.

Guests will also learn about how this chapter is working hard through our community outreach programs and will get to experience the same fellowship enjoyed serving in the military.

MOAA's mission is to improve the lives of those who serve and their families, which is achieved largely through the advocacy efforts taking place in our nation's capital. MOAA's experts in Washington are there to support legislation that benefits the military community and are equally vigilant when fighting to stop legislation that threatens our livelihood. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter is comprised of over 130 members who support these initiatives.

RSVP is requested by April 12.

Information: pubrel.moaa@gmail.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony is celebrating 25 years of singing together on April 28.

In 1999 Karen Frankenfeld was asked to start a women's barbershop chorus in Bella Vista after the Sweet Adeline chorus lost its director. The vision of the newly formed chorus was to not only create a musical outlet for women, but also provide an opportunity to have fun singing and entertaining others.

Frankenfeld first started singing barbershop music in St. Joseph, Mo., in 1960 and sang with the Cedar Rapids, Iowa chorus in the 1970s. She started a chorus in Manchester, Iowa in the late 1980s and continued directing this chorus until 1994.

Frankenfeld was a certified Sweet Adeline director. Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop chorus has continued under her directing for 25 years, performing in several Northwest Arkansas and Missouri senior facilities, veterans hospitals, nonprofit organizations and many civic events. Frankenfeld's directing experience includes 38 years of teaching high school music in Missouri and Iowa as well as directing Sweet Adeline choruses and church choirs.

Women's Barbershop Choruses have four sections: lead and tenor which would be for higher voices, baritone and bass for those with lower voices. Frankenfeld researches a wide variety of music that is arranged in the four-part barbershop style before selecting a song for the chorus to sing.

The chorus's portfolio may include classics from the '20s, '30s and '40s, modern pop, seasonal songs, patriotic, gospel and novelty numbers. Some songs give her an opportunity to add a special touch to the arrangement and to let the women have a little fun with it for audience appeal.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is a fun loving, energetic women's a cappella group in Bella Vista. There are no try outs, no previous musical experience necessary to join. The chorus invites women of all ages and voice ranges to visit a rehearsal and experience barbershop singing.

Information: (479) 876-7204.