Darren Gralon McFadden

Darren McFadden has proved that his courage doesn't show just on the football field -- it also appears when he stands before a crowd and admits he has a problem.
McFadden
Growing up in Little Rock, Darren McFadden realized his dream to play Razorback football, receiving All-American honors and later playing in the NFL. When he retired, his alcohol habit became an addic
Today at 2:54 a.m.
Darren McFadden has proved that his courage doesn't show just on the football field -- it also appears when he stands before a crowd and admits he has a problem.
McFadden