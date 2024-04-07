Hog Wild: The Razorbacks' Championship Season | Episode 2

Corliss Williamson, Scotty Thurman and Cory Beck become a formidable trio, worthy of following in the footsteps of the superstar trio who preceded them. Arkansas leaves the Southwest Conference for the Southeastern Conference and enjoys instant success. The Razorbacks open the 1993-94 season by christening the new arena with a blowout win.

This is the second episode of a three-part podcast series.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.