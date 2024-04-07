Local notes: Collaborative pastel exhibit at JBU; Botanical Garden of the Ozarks announces plant sale; Host families needed for exchange students

BGO

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks has announced its annual BGO Plant Sale will be taking place April 26 and 27. This garden market represents a 15-year-long collaboration between BGO and small businesses, with more than 25 local creators, curators, and entrepreneurs represented.

With items expected to sell out quickly, BGO members will enjoy exclusive early access to the sale from 5 to 8:30 p.m. April 26. The sale will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27.

Guests can peruse a diverse selection of unique items, including handmade grass baskets and plant-themed rugs, eco-printed journals, propagation stations, jewelry made with dried flowers and all kinds of indoor and outdoor plants for beginners and experts alike. Additionally, attendees can enjoy Smith and Betts BBQ on both Friday and Saturday, as well as Wholesome Smoothies all day Saturday.

Admission is free, but registration is required.

Information: bgozarks.org.

Host exchange students

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with your community high school, is looking for local families to host high school exchange students aged 15 to 18 from diverse countries such as Australia, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan and more.

ASSE Exchange Students, are carefully selected based on their academic achievements and personalities. Host families have the opportunity to choose a student from diverse backgrounds, countries and interests. These students arrive with their own spending money and comprehensive insurance coverage.

Whether you're a young family, retired, a single parent or empty-nesters, hosting a foreign exchange student presents an extraordinary chance to expand your family's cultural horizons without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

Information: (800) 473-0696 or host.asse.com.

Chili Championship

The eighth annual Arkansas State Chili Championship is being held April 20 at the Holiday Island Country Club. Numerous chili cooks from around the country will compete for $3,000 in prize money in 4 categories: Red Chili, Green Chili, Home-style and People's Choice.

The winners will get to compete in the World Chili Championship Cook-off in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in September, where the Red Chili Champion wins $15,000.

Spectators at the Arkansas State Chili Cook-off can taste as much chili as they want and vote for their favorite. The chili cook with the most votes is crowned the People's Choice Champion.

This event is sanctioned by the International Chili Society and the proceeds benefit The Purple Flower, a domestic violence and sexual assault resource and support center. In the past 6 years this event has raised over $25,000 for local charities.

The admission fee to the event is $8. The public tasting is from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Information: (845) 235-3073 or email chiliskf@gmail.com.

Pastel Artists

The second annual collaborative exhibit between the Ozark Pastel Society and the Arkansas Pastel Society will be sponsored by John Brown University and displayed at their Fine Arts Gallery April 4 through April 26. The show will include over 50 original pastel paintings by members, including work by many artists who are Associate or Signature members of the renowned Pastel Society of America and some who have achieved the honorable designation of Master Pastelist from the International Association of Pastel Societies.

The Opening Reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 11 and will include refreshments, live painting demonstrations, painting development explanations and a hands-on opportunity to create your own pastel painting.

Information: ozarkpastelsociety.org or arkansaspastelsociety.com.