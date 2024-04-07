Jonathan Majors will reportedly still face sentencing Monday in his assault and harassment case, despite his legal team's efforts to get his guilty verdict overturned. A New York judge rejected last week a motion to dismiss the actor's December conviction, filed by his attorney in February, multiple outlets reported. The former Marvel star, 34, was convicted in December of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The actor was originally supposed to receive his sentence Feb. 6, but the motion prompted a delay. He faces up to a year in prison but could also be sentenced to probation. A legal representative for Majors did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment. After a two-week trial in December, a Manhattan jury found Majors guilty in December for one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment against Jabbari. He was also acquitted of a different assault charge and aggravated harassment. Majors will receive his sentence less than a month after Jabbari, 31, sued him in civil court for battery, assault and defamation.

A lawsuit that names Sean "Diddy" Combs as a co-defendant claims that his son Christian "King" Combs sexually assaulted a woman working on a yacht chartered by his father. The suit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court says Sean Combs created the circumstances that led to the assault and paid to cover it up afterward. Grace O'Marcaigh, who worked as a crew member and a bartender on the boat, claims that in December 2022, Christian Combs pressured her to drink tequila that she believes was spiked with other drugs. He groped her and attempted to force her to perform oral sex, the suit claims. The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as O'Marcaigh has done. She also consented to being named through her attorneys. Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Sean and Christian Combs, called the lawsuit "lewd and meritless." "We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim," Dyer said in a statement. The suit says O'Marcaigh was eventually fired in retaliation and has since been unable to find work in the music industry. The lawsuit seeks damages to be determined at trial. Dyer's statement said the newest lawsuit is "filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we've come to expect from [attorney Tyrone] Blackburn." "Christian Combs sexually assaulted Ms. O'Marcaigh, and we have it on tape," Blackburn said. Christian Combs is a rapper whose song "Can't Stop Won't Stop" with Kodak Black topped Billboard's Mainstream R&B Hip-Hop charts in 2022. He was at his father's Los Angeles home during last week's searches, during which he and his brother were handcuffed but not arrested.