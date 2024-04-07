New players fill in for UCA in spring

CONWAY -- The 2023 season saw the University of Central Arkansas football team put together its strongest campaign in four years, but with that came the end of a career to a class of players crucial to the Bears' success.

While some walked the sidelines in street clothes, Saturday afternoon's spring scrimmage was the first meaningful football UCA has played without defensive leaders Camren Godfrey, Logan Jessup and Tra Green, and offensive leaders Christian Richmond and Jarrod Barnes in several seasons.

With most starters playing limited snaps, if any, the next wave of players got their chance to impress fans at Estes Stadium to cap off spring practices.

"We've had a great spring," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "I mean, bottom line, when you get 15 opportunities, you try to take full advantage of all of them. And I thought our players got better. We're a better football team today than we were when we started this semester."

The early standout was a remade defense under second-year defensive coordinator Greg Stewart. Jacoby McQuiller, a transfer from East Central (Miss.) C.C., impressed in Godfrey's nickel position, while young defensive ends Deorius "Buck" Cobbs and Sam Horton made an impact in place of Jessup.

"[McQuiller] is around the ball, makes great tackles, very impressive player that just does a great job," Brown said. "I thought our two young defensive ends, Buck Cobbs and Sam Horton, both took another step this year. Obviously, we have to replace Logan Jessup, we still have David Walker in the mix, but we need somebody to take his production back. And those two guys are going to help us do that."

At wide receiver, without mainstays in Barnes and Richmond, the Bears are in search of playmakers to complement Myles Butler, the team's leading returner. Sophomore Manny Smith, who scored a touchdown Saturday, Cam Robinson and Tyion Berry will compete for snaps inside, a spot where Richmond has led the Bears for the past three seasons.

Eli Wisdom, a converted quarterback, who spent the past year at Army after a record-setting career at Shiloh Christian, caught a touchdown pass Saturday and looks to be involved

On the outside, Brown once again named freshman Malachi Henry, a Van Buren native who redshirted last season, as a potential breakout player for the Bears. Arlie Lee, a transfer from Arkansas-Monticello and Walker's brother, looks to battle for snaps opposite Butler.

"We've got talent in that room, it just lacks a little experience," Brown said. "And so it's going to take getting our nose bloody a little bit early in the year, maybe take some lumps with some things, but we're talented in that room, and I'm excited about the group we've got in there."

Brown said two-year starting quarterback Will McElvain is as sharp as he's seen him since transferring from Northern Iowa prior to the 2022 season. But behind him, there is little experience. UCA signed two quarterbacks in its most recent class, Little Rock Parkview's Eric McGehee and Jack Patterson of Southaven (Miss.) North Point Christian, who will likely battle in the fall for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

After one series from McElvain with the starters, Saturday's scrimmage became a showcase for Austin Myers for the second year in a row. The redshirt freshman from Vilonia attempted just five passes across two games last season behind McElvain, but Saturday he showed an improved version of himself.

He threw two touchdowns, one to Smith and another to Lee, and rushed for a touchdown. UCA offensive coordinator Ken Collums even called some designed runs for Myers to show off his improved rushing ability.

"In college football, you need a quarterback with a little bit of legs," Brown said. "I think you take Austin's athletic ability for granted sometimes, I know I do as a coach. He's 6-4, 210 pounds, but man, when he gets those legs moving, he can move the chains. We've encouraged him to be more aggressive with his legs.

"He's got a bright future."