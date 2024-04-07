Northwest Arkansas Community College: Partnership with Reach University can put students on teaching path

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College entered into an agreement that allows its graduates to transfer all their associate degree credits into Reach University's liberal studies degree program as a pathway to earning a teaching credential, according to a joint news release from the schools Wednesday.

Graduates from 30 degree programs are eligible for the transfer plan. They would work for a regional education provider while earning a bachelor of arts degree from Reach University. Students would have the option of seeking a teaching credential after that, according to the news release.

Reach University is a nonprofit based in Oakland, Calif.