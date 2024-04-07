GOLF

Bhatia surges late

Akshay Bhatia wrote a reminder on his wrist Saturday before the third round of the Valero Texas Open to "Race My Race." The idea was to not worry about anything but his own golf, and that gave the rest of the field plenty to worry about. Bhatia birdied his last two holes at the TPC San Antonio for a 4-under 68, taking a four-shot lead over Denny McCarthy into the final round as he tries to get the last spot in the Masters. McCarthy was the only player who managed to stay close to the 22-year-old Bhatia, and his three birdies in a four-hole stretch in the middle of the back nine enabled him to cut the lead to two shots. He closed with three pars for a 67. Bhatia hit a perfect drive on the reachable par-4 17th to just short of the green, which featured a front pin. His pitch wasn't anything special, but he holed a 12-foot putt. On the closing par 5, he laid up and hit wedge to a back pin to just inside 10 feet and made the birdie putt. Bhatia was at 15-under 201.

Garcia's lead at 2 shots

Sergio Garcia birdied his final hole Saturday for a 4-under 68, giving him a two-shot lead in LIV Golf Miami as he goes after his first title in the Saudi-funded circuit. Garcia has lost in two playoffs during his three years with LIV, including one to Joaquin Niemann in Mexico at the start of the season. He led by two shots over Talor Gooch (70), Matthew Wolff (69), Dean Burmester (69) and Tyrrell Hatton (67). Gooch birdied his last two holes at Doral. Garcia was at 9-under 135.

BASEBALL

Braves' ace suffers UCL injury

Braves ace right-hander Spencer Strider has damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, an MRI revealed Saturday, leaving his status for the remainder of the season in doubt. The Braves said Strider will be evaluated further by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, at a date to be determined. Even though the team did not announce the severity of the damage, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said the result "wasn't good." Strider complained about discomfort in his elbow after pitching 4 innings, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits, in Atlanta's 6-5 win over Arizona on Friday night.

Surgery for Guardians' Bieber

Shane Bieber pitched until the pain stopped him. Cleveland's ace will have season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery, a major blow to the Guardians and the 2020 Cy Young winner, who had looked like his dominant self in two strong recent starts. Bieber struck out a league-leading 20 and pitched 12 scoreless innings in starts against Oakland and Seattle despite the elbow getting progressively worse. The 28-year-old Bieber, who was limited to just 21 starts a year ago due to elbow issues, experienced pain following his opening-day start against the A's. The Guardians were concerned and gave him an extra day off while offering him additional treatment before facing the Mariners. Bieber decided to make the start anyway, battling through six innings while the soreness and inflammation intensified. Bieber is 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA in 134 career starts with Cleveland. He led the majors in wins, ERA and strikeouts in the pandemic-shortened '20 season.

Yankees' reliever sidelined

With a downcast look and a soft voice, New York Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga said he needs season-ending elbow surgery and will be sidelined for 10 to 12 months. A 29-year-old right-hander, Loaisiga said he felt a pop in his elbow while throwing a changeup to Jorge Barrosa, his final batter in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 6-5, 11-inning win at Arizona. Also Saturday, third baseman DJ LeMahieu said he has resumed baseball activities as he recovers from a broken right foot caused by a foul ball on March 16. Loaisiga has a forearm strain caused by a torn ulnar collateral ligament and will have surgery with Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Loaisiga had Tommy John surgery with Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad on May 1, 2016, and returned to the mound in June 2017 in the Gulf Coast League.

Strasburg retires

Stephen Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP whose career was derailed by injuries, officially was listed by Major League Baseball on Saturday as being retired. This had been the expected outcome for quite some time, but it was unclear when -- and how -- word would emerge. In August, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Strasburg had decided not to try to resume pitching. The 35-year-old Strasburg was a hard-throwing right-hander who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft and briefly rose to stardom, leading the franchise to the first championship in Nationals history. But he has not pitched since June 9, 2022 -- his only start that season, which lasted 4 2/3 innings before going back on the injured list.

Pat Zachry dies at 71

Pat Zachry, who won a share of the 1976 National League Rookie of the Year for the World Series champion Cincinnati Reds and was traded to the New York Mets the following year for Tom Seaver, has died. He was 71. Zachry died Thursday at son Josh's home in Austin, Texas, following a lengthy illness, Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Saturday. Zachry would have turned 72 on April 24. A 6-5 right-hander, Zachry was 69-67 with a 3.52 ERA in 10 major league season with the Reds (1976-77), Mets (1977-82), Los Angeles Dodgers (1983-84) and Philadelphia (1985).

TENNIS

Collins' streak grows to 12

Miami Open champion Danielle Collins won her 12th consecutive match and will play for a second consecutive title, defeating Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-3 in the Charleston Open semifinals on Saturday. Collins will go for lucky No. 13 in today's final against Daria Kasatkina, who beat top-seeded Jessica Pegula in a third-set tiebreaker. Kasatkina won six of the final eight points for a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) victory. She closed the match on a forehand pass with Pegula at the net. The Russian player bent deep at the knees with her hands covering her face in celebration. Collins' victory was far less dramatic. The American powered past Sakkari for a 3-0 lead in the opening set, then took control once more by winning three consecutive games after her opponent tied things at 3-all. Collins never trailed in the second set and closed out the match on Sakkari's sixth double fault. She has won 24 of her last 25 sets.

BASKETBALL

Saint Louis hires Schertz

Josh Schertz has been hired as coach at Saint Louis after he led Indiana State to its first 30-win season in 45 years, the Missouri Valley regular-season title and the NIT championship game, the Billikens announced Saturday. Schertz replaces Travis Ford, who was fired three weeks ago. The Billikens were 13-20 overall and 5-13 in the Atlantic 10 and last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2019. Indiana State, which lost 79-77 to Seton Hall in the NIT championship game on Thursday, finished 32-7 and was among the first teams left out of the NCAA Tournament. The 48-year-old Schertz coached Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee to three NCAA Division II Final Fours in 13 years before taking over at Indiana State in 2021.

Billikens claim WNIT title

Kyla McMakin scored 20 points and Peyton Kennedy added 19 Saturday to help Saint Louis beat Minnesota 69-50 and win the first WNIT championship in program history. The Billikens won six games in a row and 11 of their last 12 to close the season. Their 22 wins are the third most in a single season. Saint Louis won 26 games in 2017-18 and 25 in '18-19. Sophie Hart scored 13 points for Minnesota (20-16).

United States' Lindsey Horan (10) celebrates her goal against Japan during the second half in a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer game, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. The United States won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)



