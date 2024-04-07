Pitching struggles strike Arkansas in blowout loss

FAYETTEVILLE -- Pitchers for the No. 19 University of Arkansas softball team struggled and that proved too much to overcome in a 12-3 loss to No. 11 Missouri in 5 innings Saturday at Bogle Park in front of a school-record crowd of 3,885.

The Razorbacks (27-10, 6-5 SEC) fell behind early and never threatened the Tigers (30-9, 5-6) other than scoring three runs in the fourth inning that cut Missouri's lead to 8-3. Arkansas pitchers walked six and hit three Missouri batters, a combination Coach Courtney Deifel said was too much to overcome.

"We gave away way too many free passes today," Deifel said. "When you look at how it broke down, they only hit one ball solidly. But we gave them nine free passes, so [Missouri] just did a really good job of not stretching the zone and we have to do a better job of attacking the zone with pitches. We just didn't do that today."

Arkansas' pitching struggles started early and did not get better. The Tigers scored the first two runs without the benefit of a hit off Arkansas starter Robyn Herron (7-7). The left-hander left the game in the fourth inning and returned in the fifth. In all, Herron gave up 5 hits, walked 3 and allowed 4 earned runs.

Hannah Camenzind came on for the Razorbacks in the fourth and did not fare much better. The lefty gave up 7 runs -- 6 earned -- on 5 hits with 3 walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Missouri junior third baseman Kara Daly was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI. About the only blemish on Daly's day was a pop-up on a bunt attempt that turned into a double-play.

Missouri outfielder Alex Honnold homered and drove in 2 runs, and Maddie Gallagher was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.

The Razorbacks scored three runs in the fourth inning off Missouri starter Laurin Krings (9-6), who had a no-hitter going up to that point. Arkansas put together a rally that knocked Krings out. Missouri freshman Marissa McCann then came in and silenced the Arkansas bats.

"I thought we got some momentum there, but then we went out and gave it right back," Deifel said. "That just killed the mojo. We just didn't do well at all on the defensive side. Way too many freebies, and we just didn't take care of the ball when it was hit, gave up too many runs in situations where we're not hitting our [cutoffs] and it's a single and they're scoring three runs. That's not who we are.

"So all around I just thought it was messy on our side."

Allowing Missouri to reach base 18 times, with 9 of those being by walks or hit batters, was a recipe for disaster for the Razorbacks, but Arkansas did not help itself offensively, either.

The Razorbacks managed three hits total off two Missouri pitchers with all three coming in the fourth inning.

Bri Ellis had Arkansas' other hit by leading off the fourth inning with a single and scoring Arkansas' first run. Carter had the third hit of the inning, a triple that scored Halvorson from second.

McCann was dominant over the final 1 2/3 innings, getting 5 consecutive outs to end the game. McCann threw just 23 pitches and was perfect in relief to nail down the win.

A series win is on the line today when the Razorbacks and Tigers square off at 2 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.