Small, but luxurious, boutique hotels on the rise in Northwest Arkansas





Developers across the country are investing in Northwest Arkansas' hotel industry.

Bo Aughtry, chairman and chief executive officer of Windsor Aughtry Company in Greenville, S.C., said he became inspired to develop in Arkansas after visiting. He first doubted the state, he said, but colleagues convinced him to visit and his mind changed.

"Our perception from afar was not accurate," Aughtry said. "We were blown away by what we saw in Bentonville particularly."

Aughtry said he and his team decided to plan a development in Northwest Arkansas hours after seeing what the region had to offer.

The company is developing boutique hotels in Bentonville and Rogers and assisting with the development of another in Springdale, Aughtry said.

These hotel types usually have a parent company such as Hilton or Marriott, but boutique brands offer a wider range of amenities onsite and nearby.

Hoteliers say this style of hotel isn't new, and the trend is growing nationwide.

Boutique models are typically smaller, luxury hotels in city centers that prioritize high-level amenities. These include services such as bike valets and unique restaurant experiences such as vinyl-focused coffee bars, upscale steakhouses and rooftop bars.

There are 2,101 boutique hotels in the U.S. as of 2023, a 20% increase from 2020, according to a study by the American Hotel and Lodging Association and CoStar Group. Arkansas is home to 15 of those, according to the study.

That number is set to increase as around nine boutique hotels are in construction or development in Benton and Washington counties.

NEW BUILDS REVITALIZING OLD SPACES

Specialized Real Estate Group of Fayetteville is redeveloping the old Pratt Place Barn and building a hotel on the property, said Andrea Ritchie, a representative of the company.

Stonebreaker is a 78-room hotel in partnership with Hay Creek Hotels and Restaurants, which is headquartered in New York City, Las Vegas and Denver. Located on Markham Hill, the hotel will feature an event center, member's club and restaurants, as well as an event space in the barn, according to a press release.

Stonebreaker will offer an intimate urban retreat, Ritchie said, as customers are close to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, downtown amenities and expansive trail systems.

The site will open in phases throughout 2024, according to the press release. The restaurant and barn will open in August, and the hotel is set to open in December.

This is the second hotel Specialized Real Estate Group is developing in Fayetteville, she said. The company broke ground on the Moxy, a seven-story, 131-room hotel by Marriott located off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in February.

Beechwood Pinnacle Hotels manages hotels throughout the state and Northwest Arkansas and will oversee the Moxy once it opens in mid-2025, according to Chief Financial Officer Blair Allen.

"The developer's situation is the same as the customer's," Allen said of the association with Marriott. "Rewards programs drive customers to our hotels, so we can be creative and develop something fun and cool, but also know that we're going to have that base business coming to us from those brands."

The Graduate, a downtown Fayetteville hotel, was recently acquired by Hilton, meaning Hilton Honors members can now reap rewards when booking.

Allen said he expects to see more of these flagship-led boutique hotels enter the Northwest Arkansas market as more developers visit the area.

TOURISM DRIVES DEVELOPMENT

The state's tourism is a $9.2 billion industry, according to an economic impact study commissioned by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Tourists in Arkansas spent 21% more on lodging in Arkansas between 2021 and 2022, according to the same study.

Cities throughout Northwest Arkansas are feeling the effects of this increase, as multiple tourism agencies report rising lodging tax revenue.

Fayetteville saw a 3.5% increase in revenue generated from its lodging tax from 2022 to 2023. The city charges a 2% hotel, motel tax, but Molly Rawn, Experience Fayetteville chief executive officer, said this increase only takes the lodging revenue into account.

Kalene Griffith, president and chief executive officer of Visit Bentonville, said she is incredibly excited about the hotels being built in downtown Bentonville as she believes they will cater to both tourists and residents.

Griffith said she hopes the new hotels will prioritize the artsy feel of the city. Until 21c Museum Hotel, Bentonville did not have hotel options in its downtown, Griffith said. Now, two boutique hotels are in the works. First, The Motto by Windsor Aughtry and another hotel by Blue Crane, the real estate branch of holding company Runway Group.

Blue Crane developed the Ledger, a bikeable, coworking space, and the 8th Street Market, according to its website.

"Outdoor recreation tourism is a big driver of this need," said Brian Shaw, Blue Crane vice president of development. "Another driver is the continued success of major companies who call Northwest Arkansas home. Bentonville in particular saw a 7.7% increase in tourism tax collections from 2022 to 2023. Rogers was up 12.5%, and Springdale was up 6.1%. This is a trend we expect to continue."

SOME WORK, SOME PLAY

Griffith said offering more lodging options in downtown Bentonville is an incentive for business travelers as well. The city hosts "unconventional conventions" she said, which stray from a typical boardroom model and meet in various spaces across the town.

These include Record, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 21c Museum Hotel and more, she said.

Business travel is also an economic driver for Rogers, said J.R. Shaw, executive director of Destination Rogers. Multiple boutique options are coming to Rogers' Pinnacle Hill area and include convention space, which Shaw said is a priority.

Windsor Aughtry is developing a Tapestry by Hilton at 4100 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, and Beaty Capital Group Inc. is in the initial stages of developing a Temple Live music venue and hotel.

While Beaty's plans are in the early stages, the groundbreaking for The Tapestry Collection was in October, Aughtry said.

The Tapestry will have 170 rooms, Aughtry said, and include a rooftop banquet space, steakhouse and meeting spaces on the first floor. The hotel is planned to open the second quarter of 2025.

DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT

The increase is tourism is inspiring visitor bureaus to analyze how they can best serve visitors and residents.

Experience Fayetteville is developing a tourism master plan to address the needs and wants of tourists and residents, Rawn said.

"I firmly believe that tourism can be a force for good in a community," Rawn said. "I believe it can make our community richer and more vibrant for the people that live here, but I also think there are responsible ways to do it, and they're irresponsible ways to do it."

The master plan is around a 15-month process, she said, and allows Experience Fayetteville to see how the community wants to grow and what assets are needed to support increasing tourism.

Fayetteville is developing a civic plaza in its downtown, a project Rawn said she is personally excited about.

Developer Brian Reindl is developing a hotel on the south end of the plaza on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Reindl said he is finishing architectural plans and hopes to present the final product to the Fayetteville City Council in May.

"It seems like a lot of people have realized that Northwest Arkansas was underserved in the hotel space," Reindl said. "We're at that point now where we're ready, and it would be a shame if Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville all had one and Fayetteville didn't."

Reindl said he has not chosen a flagship brand yet, but the hotel will include a variety of amenities. He said it will include a coffee shop and restaurant in the lobby, meeting spaces on the second floor, and a rooftop bar, pool and event space.

With many hotels being developed in the region, tourists will have many new options to choose from.

"We all want to see success," Griffith said about hotels being developed throughout Northwest Arkansas. "When our economy is good, it's good for all of us, and it benefits everyone. I think that it's an opportunity to have a collective growth within our community."

The barn stands Friday, April 5, 2024, at the planned Stonebreaker project, a boutique hotel on being constructed on Markham Hill by Specialized Real Estate Group. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Blake Sutton)



Boutique hotels in Arkansas per year

2000: 5

2010: 7

2020: 13

2023: 15

Source: American Hotel and Lodging Association



