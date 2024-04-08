Arkansas basketball 4-star signee Elohim decommits from Razorbacks

Arkansas basketball 4-star signee Isaiah Elohim has requested to be released from his national letter of intent after Eric Musselman agreed to be the coach at Southern Cal.

On3.com’s Joe Tipton was first to report the news on Elohim.

Elohim, 6-5 and 205 pounds, of Northridge (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, committed to the Razorbacks over offers from Kansas, Villanova, Southern Cal, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, Oregon, UCLA, Washington and several other programs.

He chose the Razorbacks over a list of finalists that also included Kansas, Villanova, Southern Cal and Providence.

On3.com’s industry ranking lists Elohim the No. 11 shooting guard and No. 46 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

Elohim was rated a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 2 small forward going into his junior season, but a knee injury limited him and lowered his stock.

Former Massachusetts forward Josh Cohen, who committed to Musselman at Arkansas, recently flipped his pledge to USC.

Jalen Shelley, 4-star prospect who inked with Arkansas in November, has also requested to be released from his national letter of intent.