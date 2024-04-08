Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile plans to enter NBA Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — Trevon Brazile said Monday he’s entering the NBA Draft and will stay in it.

Brazile, a 6-10 forward at the University of Arkansas the past two seasons, told ESPN he’s hiring an agent and will bypass his final two seasons of college eligibility. He said he does not plan to enter the transfer portal.

Brazile’s decision comes after news broke Sunday night that Kentucky Coach John Calipari will be the new Arkansas coach.

“I’m 100% into the draft,” Brazile told ESPN. “Arkansas made a big hire with John Calipari. I’m happy for the program, but the main thing for me is keeping a one-track mind.

“I’m going for my dreams in the NBA.”

Brazile was a preseason first-team All-SEC pick and projected as a first-round pick in some NBA mock drafts, but he didn’t have the season expected and also missed games because of knee soreness.

ESPN lists Brazile No. 42 on its list of draft prospects, which projects as a second-round pick.

As a redshirt sophomore this season, Brazile averaged 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocked shots and 25.6 minutes in 26 games with 23 starts.

Brazile showed his NBA potential early in the season when he had 14 points and 17 rebounds in 46 minutes in Arkansas’ double-overtime, 77-74 victory over Stanford in the Battle 4 Atlantis and 19 points and 11 rebounds when the Razorbacks beat Duke 80-75 in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Walton Arena.

Knee soreness resulted in Brazile missing seven consecutive SEC games in February, but he returned to play in the last seven games and had strong performances in the Razorbacks’ 92-88 overtime loss at Alabama with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots and in their 90-85 overtime victory against Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

Brazile shot 48.8% from the field (79 of 162), including 35.3% on three-pointers (24 of 68), and 69.5% on free throws (41 of 59).

Brazile, who is from Springfield, Mo., transferred to Arkansas last year from Missouri after averaging 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds as a freshman for the Tigers.

Brazile was the Razorbacks’ sixth man as a sophomore and averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots before suffering a season-ending right knee injury in Arkansas’ ninth game against North Carolina-Greensboro when he torn his ACL as he was driving to the basket.

Brazile told ESPN he plans to take part in the NBA Draft Combine, held May 12-19 in Chicago.

Brazile had been the last Arkansas scholarship player from the 2023-24 roster with eligibility who remained prior to his Monday announcement about the draft.

Players on the Arkansas roster this season with remaining eligibility who entered the transfer portal are guards Khalif Battle, Tramon Mark, Layden Blocker, Davonte Davis, Joseph Pinion and Keyon Menifield and forward Baye Fall.

Pinion announced his commitment to Arkansas State.

Jalen Shelley, a 4-star forward and one of Arkansas’ two high school signees, announced earlier this week he’s requesting to be released from his national letter of intent in the wake of Eric Musselman’s decision to resign as the Razorbacks’ coach to become Southern Cal’s coach.

Arkansas’ other high school signee, 4-star guard Isaiah Elohim, requested to be released from his national letter of intent on Monday.

Josh Cohen, a forward from Massachusetts who previously committed to Arkansas as a transfer, announced after Musselman went to USC that he changed his commitment to the Trojans.