Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 28-April 3 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
March 28
William Larry Galloway II, 46, and Shannon Kay Webster, 47, both of Gentry
Keith W. Greathouse, 33, and Lauren Olivia Jones, 31, both of Siloam Springs
Montana Edward Hudson, 22, and Yekaterina Anastacia Roelfsema, 22, both of Gravette
Matthew Tyler Hunt, 28, and Lacie Rae Starnes, 24, both of Bella Vista
David Allan Ortman, 77, and Karen Ann Moor, 65, both of Edmond, Okla.
Mauricio Alexander Rivas Avalos, 26, and Elena Nataly Mejia Flores, 32, both of Bentonville
Jeremy Scott Starner, 44, and Tara Marie Griffin, 38, both of Tulsa, Okla.
O'Shay Douglas Stroud, 31, and Jessica Dawn Cerveny, 29, both of Rogers
Stefan Scott Waller, 34, and Rachel Alison Burgreen, 36, both of Austin, Texas
March 29
Daniel Lee Belt, 50, and Emilie Gael Staryak, 41, both of Bella Vista
Harrison Paul Bland, 35, and Juanita Colorado, 30, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Abram Robert Bowen, 28, Carthage, Mo., and Marie Christine Leavitt, 23, Pierce City, Mo.
Luke Wayne Carter, 39, and Michelle Crystal Crownover, 36, both of Wellston, Okla.
Jordan Samuel Cecil, 31, Harrison, and Victoria Del Real Vargas, 31, Bella Vista
Jacob Dale Chidester, 31, and Amanda Michelle Smith, 31, both of Inola, Okla.
Nathan Patrick Clark, 25, and Jenna Rose Kincy, 26, both of Centerton
Jeffery Boyd Edwards, 61, and Ashley Lauren Fulcher, 33, both of Springdale
Gary Dean Holt, 42, Decatur, and Kimber Lynn Neeriemer, 31, Rogers
Ryan David Laube, 34, and Rachel Anne Young, 34, both of Huntsville, Ala.
Cainan Bradford Little, 29, and Candice Ann-Margaret Kinnamon, 27, both of Rogers
Terrell Hunter Martin, 29, and Catrina Ann Butler, 28, both of Westville, Okla.
Lucas David-Ray Mills, 34, and Jessica Megan Heatherly, 39, both of Bella Vista
Lakota Elijah Wayne Moppin, 24, and Emily Noel Johnson, 24, both of Bella Vista
Charley John Morgan, 39, and Rita-Anne Middleton, 43, both of Centerton
Joshua Lynn Offenbacker, 40, and Abigail Elisabeth Emmett, 39, both of Springdale
Allen Scott Santos, 49, and Megan Mishel Bryant, 44, both of Bentonville
Logan Jake Welge, 29, and Connie Marie Stevens, 27, both of Bentonville
April 1
Juan A. Estrada Perales, 48, and Ericka Soto Hernandez, 36, both of Rogers
Christian Glen Godwin, 50, and Amber Dawn Routheaux, 49, both of Bentonville
Johnathan Lee Hendrickson, 31, and Victoria Nicole Smith, 31, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Brian Keith Hernandez, 58, Alma, and Vicky Lynn Michalik, 54, Rogers
Joe Wayne Ledford, Jr,. 34, and Arlin Joanna Merlos, 32, both of Rogers
Jose Ivan Lopez Mendez, 45, and Veronica Toledo Campos, 42, both of Rogers
Reynaldo Antonio Munoz Gonzalez, 38, and Mireya Rosario, 57, both of Siloam Springs
Matthew Tyler Scallorn, 24, and Amber Nicole Sayres, 22, both of Pea Ridge
Gary Lee Sutherland, 29, Pea Ridge, and Tiffany Dawn Holmes, 27, Bentonville
Ernesto Gonzalo Villanueva Quinteros, 34, and Johana L. Mejia Rivera, 24, both of Rogers
Henry Blake Charles Westacott, 20, and Sarah Leanne Schminkey, 20, both of Fayetteville
April 2
Matthew Brian Lawson, 25, and Brooke Ashley Salas, 30, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Tyler Shane Moore, 35, and April Layne Cox, 35, both of Rogers
Caleb Samuel Smith, 36, and Sarah Lynette Joyner, 33, both of Bentonville
Rodney Jay Snyder, 63, and Carla Sue Hency, 63, both of Garfield
April 3
Jeremy Hoyt Beach, 45, and Alicia Jerome, 44, both of Bentonville
Gerardo Herbert Flores, 22, and Stephany Diana Lobaton Gil, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Kollyn Scott Lawrence, 28, and Madison Christine Kellerstrass, 27, both of Springdale
Marco Antonio Montoya Ramos, 29, and Ana Carina Hernandez, 28, both of Lowell
Hunter Alexander Mott, 29, and Nina Sessaliya Greene, 28, both of Bentonville
Miguel Angel Olivares-Villarreal, 32, and Daniel Melo Cabrera, 25, both of Bentonville
Gavin William Osborne, 23, and Madison Beth Trivitt, 23, both of Springdale
Joshua Dale Reeves, 28, and Sophia Ann Barnett, 24, both of Garfield
James Bradford Umphres, Jr,. 46, and Christopher Kirk Spencer, 35, both of Bentonville