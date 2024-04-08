Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 28-April 3 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

March 28

William Larry Galloway II, 46, and Shannon Kay Webster, 47, both of Gentry

Keith W. Greathouse, 33, and Lauren Olivia Jones, 31, both of Siloam Springs

Montana Edward Hudson, 22, and Yekaterina Anastacia Roelfsema, 22, both of Gravette

Matthew Tyler Hunt, 28, and Lacie Rae Starnes, 24, both of Bella Vista

David Allan Ortman, 77, and Karen Ann Moor, 65, both of Edmond, Okla.

Mauricio Alexander Rivas Avalos, 26, and Elena Nataly Mejia Flores, 32, both of Bentonville

Jeremy Scott Starner, 44, and Tara Marie Griffin, 38, both of Tulsa, Okla.

O'Shay Douglas Stroud, 31, and Jessica Dawn Cerveny, 29, both of Rogers

Stefan Scott Waller, 34, and Rachel Alison Burgreen, 36, both of Austin, Texas

March 29

Daniel Lee Belt, 50, and Emilie Gael Staryak, 41, both of Bella Vista

Harrison Paul Bland, 35, and Juanita Colorado, 30, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Abram Robert Bowen, 28, Carthage, Mo., and Marie Christine Leavitt, 23, Pierce City, Mo.

Luke Wayne Carter, 39, and Michelle Crystal Crownover, 36, both of Wellston, Okla.

Jordan Samuel Cecil, 31, Harrison, and Victoria Del Real Vargas, 31, Bella Vista

Jacob Dale Chidester, 31, and Amanda Michelle Smith, 31, both of Inola, Okla.

Nathan Patrick Clark, 25, and Jenna Rose Kincy, 26, both of Centerton

Jeffery Boyd Edwards, 61, and Ashley Lauren Fulcher, 33, both of Springdale

Gary Dean Holt, 42, Decatur, and Kimber Lynn Neeriemer, 31, Rogers

Ryan David Laube, 34, and Rachel Anne Young, 34, both of Huntsville, Ala.

Cainan Bradford Little, 29, and Candice Ann-Margaret Kinnamon, 27, both of Rogers

Terrell Hunter Martin, 29, and Catrina Ann Butler, 28, both of Westville, Okla.

Lucas David-Ray Mills, 34, and Jessica Megan Heatherly, 39, both of Bella Vista

Lakota Elijah Wayne Moppin, 24, and Emily Noel Johnson, 24, both of Bella Vista

Charley John Morgan, 39, and Rita-Anne Middleton, 43, both of Centerton

Joshua Lynn Offenbacker, 40, and Abigail Elisabeth Emmett, 39, both of Springdale

Allen Scott Santos, 49, and Megan Mishel Bryant, 44, both of Bentonville

Logan Jake Welge, 29, and Connie Marie Stevens, 27, both of Bentonville

April 1

Juan A. Estrada Perales, 48, and Ericka Soto Hernandez, 36, both of Rogers

Christian Glen Godwin, 50, and Amber Dawn Routheaux, 49, both of Bentonville

Johnathan Lee Hendrickson, 31, and Victoria Nicole Smith, 31, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Brian Keith Hernandez, 58, Alma, and Vicky Lynn Michalik, 54, Rogers

Joe Wayne Ledford, Jr,. 34, and Arlin Joanna Merlos, 32, both of Rogers

Jose Ivan Lopez Mendez, 45, and Veronica Toledo Campos, 42, both of Rogers

Reynaldo Antonio Munoz Gonzalez, 38, and Mireya Rosario, 57, both of Siloam Springs

Matthew Tyler Scallorn, 24, and Amber Nicole Sayres, 22, both of Pea Ridge

Gary Lee Sutherland, 29, Pea Ridge, and Tiffany Dawn Holmes, 27, Bentonville

Ernesto Gonzalo Villanueva Quinteros, 34, and Johana L. Mejia Rivera, 24, both of Rogers

Henry Blake Charles Westacott, 20, and Sarah Leanne Schminkey, 20, both of Fayetteville

April 2

Matthew Brian Lawson, 25, and Brooke Ashley Salas, 30, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Tyler Shane Moore, 35, and April Layne Cox, 35, both of Rogers

Caleb Samuel Smith, 36, and Sarah Lynette Joyner, 33, both of Bentonville

Rodney Jay Snyder, 63, and Carla Sue Hency, 63, both of Garfield

April 3

Jeremy Hoyt Beach, 45, and Alicia Jerome, 44, both of Bentonville

Gerardo Herbert Flores, 22, and Stephany Diana Lobaton Gil, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Kollyn Scott Lawrence, 28, and Madison Christine Kellerstrass, 27, both of Springdale

Marco Antonio Montoya Ramos, 29, and Ana Carina Hernandez, 28, both of Lowell

Hunter Alexander Mott, 29, and Nina Sessaliya Greene, 28, both of Bentonville

Miguel Angel Olivares-Villarreal, 32, and Daniel Melo Cabrera, 25, both of Bentonville

Gavin William Osborne, 23, and Madison Beth Trivitt, 23, both of Springdale

Joshua Dale Reeves, 28, and Sophia Ann Barnett, 24, both of Garfield

James Bradford Umphres, Jr,. 46, and Christopher Kirk Spencer, 35, both of Bentonville