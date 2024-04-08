COLUMNIST: How (or even whether) to help Nature’s spring babies

For many of us, one of the most enjoyable signs of spring is the sight of baby animals. Near my home, the birds in the trees are tending to their chicks, the resident rabbit family has a tiny new member, and every deer sighting involves craning our necks to look for a fawn.

For wildlife rehabilitators and animal rescue organizations, there's another sure sign of spring: a stream of calls about possibly injured or orphaned animals who "need help." Sometimes they do, but more often than not they don't. And although the callers' intentions are admirable, human interference usually does more harm than good.

Animals in their natural environment know their own needs better than we do. Resist the temptation to "rescue" a wild animal unless they're in immediate obvious danger. If you see an animal with an injury, such as a broken wing or leg; one who's trembling, weak or lethargic; or dependent babies whose parent you know was killed, call a local wildlife rehabilitator.

Most of the calls that rescuers receive are about birds. Fledglings--young and mostly feathered--may flap around on the ground as they learn to fly. They're usually OK, and their parents are usually watching. If they're in immediate danger, move them to a tree or shrub.

It's not true that birds abandon their babies if a human has touched them. If you find a fallen nestling (a baby with fuzzy feathers or none at all), place them back in the nest. If you can't reach it, make a substitute nest out of a basket or strawberry container (both have holes in case of rain) and place it close to the original nest, beyond the reach of cats and dogs.

Most fawns who are alone have not been orphaned. Mother deer leave their babies in safe places while they search for food, returning several times a day. Fawns shouldn't be disturbed unless they show obvious signs of injury or are wandering alone and calling out.

Squirrels' nests are occasionally blown out of trees, but mother squirrels usually have a backup nest. If you find a fallen nest with babies in it, place what remains of it with the babies in it inside a shallow box at the base of the tree.

If you spot a turtle about to cross a road, it's time to act. Pick up small turtles, and use a sturdy stick to nudge large or snapping turtles gently onto a flat surface. Carry them in the direction that they were heading. They know where they're going and will turn around if they're rerouted.

Humans with the purest intentions can accidentally harm vulnerable wildlife. If an animal needs assistance, contact a wildlife rehabilitator or rescue group for help.