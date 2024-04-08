Elevated bike and pedestrian bridge in Bentonville now open

Today at 2:42 p.m.

by NWA Democrat-Gazette

A road closed sign is displayed Thursday along Northeast A Street in Bentonville. Work on a flyover bridge that will be part of the Razorback Greenway near the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is on schedule. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for todays photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
BENTONVILLE -- A bike and pedestrian bridge on Northeast A Street is now open to the public, according to a news release from the city.

The bridge is meant to provide improved access to the Razorback Greenway and All-American trails near the future Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art expansion, the release said.

Trail features include a two-lane, bike and pedestrian bridge with two designated sides, according to the release. One is for the Razorback Greenway multiuse trail and the other is for the All-American Mountain Bike Trail. The sides are separated for user safety.

A public ribbon-cutting and celebration is set for 5 p.m. May 8 at the site of the bridge.

