Fayetteville superintendent outlines proposal to provide more parking spaces for staff, students at high school

FAYETTEVILLE -- Superintendent John Mulford said he's heard plenty about the scarcity of parking at Fayetteville High School in his nine months on the job.

He's ready to address a problem that has bedeviled the School District for years.

Mulford outlined preliminary ideas for an on-campus parking garage to the School Board at its March 28 meeting. The presentation was for discussion only to gauge if the board wanted to move forward.

"Either we address the parking or we don't address the parking," Mulford said. "I'm of the mindset, let's address it while we have the resources to do it."

Increased assessed valuation in the community sparked increased property tax revenue and put the district in a good spot financially to fund projects, Mulford has previously said.

The next step is to bring an architect and likely a construction manager to the April 25 board meeting to discuss the design process, Mulford said.

"This is something that's been a thorn in our side for quite some time," Board President Nika Waitsman said. "Not just our side, but the community of Fayetteville has had serious frustration to deal with for years. We just can't continue to say we don't have any answers when we do have answers. They're really expensive answers, but we do have answers."

The high school currently has 500 parking spots for students and 300 for staff, according to information from the district. Enrollment at the high school is 2,599, according to the Arkansas Department of Education's My School Info website.

The district has limited land available on or near campus, so building a parking garage is the best way to tackle the issue, Mulford said.

He asked Nabholz Construction to help assess nearby property and the feasibility of a parking garage. Nabholz reached out to Desman Design Management, one of the top firms in the country for building parking garages, Mulford said. Nabholz and Desman provided the concept documents for the project, according to the district.

The area considered for the garage is on the west side of campus, a greenspace hillside next to the high school, along Stadium Drive and facing Bulldog Boulevard, according to Mulford. There would be entrances and exits on the north side to Bulldog Boulevard and the south side to the high school's front parking lot, Mulford said, with no entrance or exit going to Stadium Drive.

He presented three- and four-tier options to the board. The four-tier plan would provide 630 parking spots and cost $20 million to $22 million. The three-tier plan would add 462 spots and cost in the $15 million to $16 million range, Mulford said.

Mulford said his recommendation is to go with the three-tier option in mind if the district proceeds with the garage proposal. In both cases, student parking would be on the top deck and out in the open so students could be closely supervised, he said.

In the the three-tier model, faculty and staff parking would occupy the first two levels, Mulford said.

"When you talk about students and parking, oversight is at the top of the list," Mulford said, adding it would be controlled by some kind of scanned access to enter the garage.

Board member Megan Tullock said supervision of students was a big concern and having teenagers in a parking garage really worried her. But she said a parking solution must be found.

"I feel like we're going to hear about this until we do it," she said.

The garage should be for seniors, Mulford said.

Board member Keaton Smith said the school needs the expanded parking now, but that might change, giving him pause about making the financial commitment for the garage.

"No one can predict the future, but I have a fear that 20, 30 years down the line ride-sharing might be such a popular mode of transportation for students that we might not need any more spots than we have today," he said.

Autonomous ride-sharing is already happening around the country, and the trend is that students are less interested in driving, Smith said. He understands the immediate parking need but would prefer the district invest in something else, he said.

"I do think it's painful to look at the figure when we do have other things we could accomplish," Mulford said. "But it is definitely a need, and it would be checking off a need that we know has been persistent."

The project would take between 16 and 20 months, Mulford said. If an architect and construction manager are selected this month, it's possible the parking garage could be ready for use in January 2026, he said.