Hence squelches nerves, deals during homecoming vs. Travs

Markevian "Tink" Hence got just the start he prepared for Friday night.

Hence, the No. 63 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff, is the St. Louis Cardinals' No. 1 prospect and the No. 59 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

As the Springfield Cardinals' opening night starter, Hence held the Arkansas Travelers hitless through 5 innings, allowing just 1 baserunner on a walk and striking out three batters at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

"It was crazy," Hence said. "I came here last year, and I can say this year was way better. I was able to pitch and then a little bit more family was able to make it out. My brothers [were] here.

"It was just a big blessing in my eyes and especially for my family to be able to see me on the field again."

Hence said he knew his nerves would be heightened coming into the season opener with friends and family planning on filling the stands, but he settled in early with two strikeouts in the first inning. The Travelers did not send more than the minimum to the plate until Hence's final inning, when Hogan Windish drew a five-pitch walk.

That kind of performance is the result of his offseason work, Hence said.

"Spring went really well and the offseason went really well," Hence said. "So really just going through the spring I was just thinking about like, I know that first start is going to be a lot of energy, and I want to really just use the spring to kind of settle in and kind of figure out the things I need to do before that first start came. I feel like I did real good with my prep work. Then coming into it, I just put all the thoughts out and I felt good. Just went out and played my game."

Hence appeared in eight games with the Cardinals' complex league team in 2021 before spending 2022 with Class A Palm Beach. He was stellar in 11 starts for High A Peoria with a 2.81 ERA and was selected to the Futures Game, MLB's annual showcase "of the game's top prospects that are nearing the Majors."

He was promoted to Class AA Springfield just before the Futures Game and made 12 starts, but he struggled at his highest level yet with a 5.47 ERA.

This season, the 21-year-old has his eyes set on St. Louis, and more starts like Friday's will have him on his way.

"Just really working on everything to be honest," Hence said of what he's looking to improve upon. "My composure, my command with all my pitches and then building up. Last year, I only topped out at like five innings. So coming into the season, they told me that this is going to be the year that they take off those restrictions and slowly build me into what I look forward to in my future.

"This is a big season for me. It's the first year I get to really be let loose."