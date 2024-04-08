Hog Wild: The Razorbacks' Championship Season | Episode 3

The Arkansas Razorbacks lick their wounds after the SEC Tournament and take out their frustrations out on their upcoming opponents. Their 1994 NCAA Tournament run includes a gauntlet of high-profile programs led by Hall of Fame coaches. A special fan attends a pair of tournament games. A media-darling team awaits the Razorbacks in the championship game.

