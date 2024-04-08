SPORTS | PODCAST

Hog Wild: The Razorbacks' Championship Season | Episode 3

Today at 7:01 a.m.

by Tony Holt

FILE - Coach Nolan Richardson, center, holds the trophy as the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team celebrates its championship victory against Duke on Monday, April 4, 1994. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan)
FILE - Coach Nolan Richardson, center, holds the trophy as the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team celebrates its championship victory against Duke on Monday, April 4, 1994. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan)

The Arkansas Razorbacks lick their wounds after the SEC Tournament and take out their frustrations out on their upcoming opponents. Their 1994 NCAA Tournament run includes a gauntlet of high-profile programs led by Hall of Fame coaches. A special fan attends a pair of tournament games. A media-darling team awaits the Razorbacks in the championship game.

This is the third episode of a three-part podcast series.


[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.

Upcoming Events