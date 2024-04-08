In the News

David Trone, a Democratic Maryland congressman running for the U.S. Senate, said he had to skip a debate against fellow Democrat Angela Alsobrooks after being hospitalized for dehydration and fever.

Shant Soghomonian, a 35-year-old from Northridge, Calif., was arrested Sunday on a charge of using fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce, after he was identified setting a fire outside the Vermont office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent.

Russ Cook, a 27-year-old from Worthing, England, completed his quest to run the length of Africa as he reached the northern tip of Tunisia nearly a full year after he started from Cape Agulhas in South Africa.

Mark Roy Anderson, a 69-year-old from Beverly Hills, Calif., pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud as he admitted to duping investors out of more than $18 million by luring people into investing in hemp farms and cannabis-infused products, as well as a bottling business that supposedly worked with medical-grade cannabidiol, or CBD, products.

Michael James Pratt, the alleged leader of the GirlsDoPorn sex trafficking ring, arrived in San Diego in federal custody five years after he fled the country, according to an announcement by authorities.

Elaine Morales, a commander for the Los Angeles Police Department, said thieves were able to breach a money storage facility in San Fernando Valley as well as the safe, escaping with $30 million in cash as the business operators didn't discover the theft until opening the vault.

Dean Trantalis, mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said "it's clear that the city perhaps needs to be more hands-on in terms of ensuring the best practices are observed in constructing these buildings," in the wake of a worker being killed when a piece of steel fell from a tower crane.

Ricky Ramirez, owner of the Mothership bar in Milwaukee, said, "I'm not trying to get involved with or actively take money or rent the space out to that tomfoolery," when explaining why he would close for the Republican National Convention in town on July 15.

Michael Zeiler, an eclipse mapmaker, said "we are the complete opposite of tornado chasers, always seeking clear skies," as he and his family elected to stay home in Texas to watch today's eclipse.