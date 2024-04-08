Might be another tree

I enjoyed Daniel DeVun's letter to the editor regarding the Bradford pear tree. I do think, though, that there might be one tree he is not familiar with, the downy serviceberry. In "Trees of Arkansas," by Dwight Munson Moore, P.h.D., he says this white-flowering tree is the first to blossom in the spring. I think the downy serviceberry is the tree he is referring to when he drives down the roads of Arkansas.

PATRICIA PHILLIPS

Little Rock

Apologists for Trump

Bradley Gitz on April 1 referred to Donald Trump's use of the term bloodbath and stated, "No one with even a pea for a brain could have watched his speech and concluded that he was threatening violence if he lost the election." I guess I don't even have a pea for a brain. I think many of his followers will interpret the use of the term bloodbath as a call to violence if he loses the election. The use of the term bloodbath when discussing international trade may be normal in the school where Gitz taught, but I do not remember bathing automobiles in blood as normal trade policy.

Words matter! Gitz and others who trivialize Trump's violent rhetoric are serving as his enablers in sowing violence and hatred. After Trump stated we were being invaded by rapists and murderers at our southern border, a white nationalist traveled to El Paso and murdered 23 Hispanics in a Walmart. When Trump stated that because he was famous, he could grab women in a sexually abusive way, Trump's enablers said it was just locker room talk. We know now one civil jury has found him guilty of doing just that and other women have accused him of similar actions. When Trump told his followers on Jan. 6 to go to the Capitol and fight like hell, his "deplorables" assaulted the Capitol, attacked law enforcement officers, and threatened to hang Mike Pence. When Trump says Communist dictator Vladimir Putin is a genius for invading Ukraine, his cult members in Congress bend over backwards to try and help Putin accomplish his goal by denying aid to Ukraine.

Trump's apologists are addicted to his racist, violent, hate-filled rhetoric and keep begging for more. Our country deserves better than this.

RON WEST

Little Rock

Call Diamond Hogs

Someone should tell Wally Hall the University of Arkansas has a baseball team. Maybe they aren't doing well enough to get his attention?

EDGAR WILLIAMS

Searcy