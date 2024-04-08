Names and Faces

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton is throwing her support behind a California bill aimed at requiring residential treatment facilities to report to parents and the state government when they use restraints or seclusion rooms in disciplining minors. Hilton has traveled to Washington, D.C., and Utah to push for similar regulations. "As a survivor of the 'Troubled Teen Industry,' I am proud to partner with (Republican) Sen. Shannon Grove ... to bring much-needed transparency to California youth facilities," Hilton said in a statement. She is set to testify in support of the legislation in Sacramento on April 15. Hilton, 43, has spoken out about mental and physical abuse she went through during her 11 months at the Provo Canyon School, a boarding school and youth treatment center in Utah. The California bill hopes to protect children and young adults housed in facilities licensed by the California Department of Social Services by mandating that the agency publish data on a public dashboard on its website reporting the use of restraint and seclusion rooms, including instances of serious injuries or death.

Bestselling author James Patterson launches his own true crime series on the streaming service Fox Nation today. "Unsolved with James Patterson," hosted by Patterson, will air in three separate segments. According to Fox Nation, Patterson's series will include a trio of unsolved homicide cases: the death of a Louisiana schoolteacher who was said to have become unstable and locked in her home with guns before being found with a shotgun wound in the head; a Utah student who joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and disappeared soon after; and a San Francisco resident who disappeared and was later found dismembered. Patterson said in a statement that "I was totally gripped by these cases. The fact that they are real-life stories -- and that we may help bring justice to the victims and their families -- is very special." The series will include interviews with friends, relatives and law enforcement officials that carry a link to their respective cases. Patterson has written numerous thrillers among the more than 400 million copies of his books that have been sold, along with varying nonfiction subjects.