NASA astronaut shares lessons learned in flight — and fight — for life

SEARCY -- As now-retired NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger battled near-catastrophic fire, oxygen loss and computer malfunctions on the Russian space station Mir, he discovered several critical truths all people should remember, even if they never go to space.

For example, the teamwork that he and his pair of Russian counterparts -- neither of whom spoke English -- prevented tragedy, Linenger explained Monday at Harding University, where he gave a speech. "We put petty differences aside for common goals."

"When you have problems, you seek out people you trust," added Linenger, who has also been a U.S. Navy flight surgeon. It's "unbelievable what you can do when you meld human brainpower together."

In addition, "you can overcome anything [when] 'no' is not an acceptable answer," he said.

Always respected for his ability to intensely focus, Linenger's "level of determination jumped 10-times stronger" fighting the fire on Mir than it ever reached on earth.

Before controlling the blaze, however, there was a moment -- after his first respirator failed, and he was groping, perhaps in vain, for a second -- when he accepted death as inevitable, even thinking "what a strange place to die," and he felt deep regret because he'd left nothing behind for his young son, he said. Therefore, after surviving, he began attaching notes to his son while transmitting data.

He encourages others to leave notes for their loved ones, too, so "you don't have that pain of regret," he said. "Leave that behind for the people you care about."

Linenger holds doctorates in both medicine and research methodology, and he spent nearly five months aboard Mir, becoming the first American ever to undock from the station in a Russian Soyuz space capsule and helping contain the most extensive fire ever experienced on an orbiting spacecraft, according to the university.

During his stay aboard Mir, he became the first American to conduct a spacewalk from a foreign space station and in a non-American made spacesuit.

While outside the spacecraft attending to a task, "you're out there like a fish on the end of a fly rod -- what a ride -- and you see four-times the number of stars you see" from anywhere on earth, said Linenger, who was awarded NASA's Distinguished Service Medal -- the highest award conferred by the space agency -- in 2008.

Fear eventually seized him while in free fall -- "100-times faster than I'd ever" parachuted on earth -- but he was able to tuck the fear away, use his brain and "stay calm."

"The adaptability of a human being is immeasurable," he said. That's why the notion that a person "can't change" is "pure garbage."

Even in the most trying -- and frightening circumstances -- Linenger was determined to represent his military, his country, his family and the human race, he said. "Find that moral courage," and "get the job done."

After roughly a month on Mir, he already felt like he'd been there his whole life, but then master alarms began to sound frequently, and when a master alarm sounds, "you're having a bad day in space," he said.

Eventually, the master computer failed, ruining navigation, so "we're just tumbling through space."

That preceded the even-more dastardly problem of the fire.

"I couldn't see my fingers in front of my face," due to thick smoke, and the fire was melting metal, he said. Aloud, to himself, he said, "not good," which was "the understatement of my life."

He resolved to control the fire, so he could see his son again, and the crew put out the fire after 14 minutes, he said. Oxygen levels returned to acceptable levels onboard to sustain the crew, and he then applied medical aid before finally sleeping for the first time in 48 hours.

"Whatever your problems, when you go to bed at night, leave them behind," he urged his audience. "Sleep well," rather than "wasting energy."

Linenger came to campus Monday for the university's American Studies Institute Distinguished Lecture Series. Earlier this year, veteran scholars and academics Robert George and Cornel West discussed the value of civil discourse to kick off the Distinguished Lecture Series at Harding, which is celebrating its 100th-anniversary this year and is the state's largest private college.

Linenger was "electrifying," said Mike Williams, Harding's president. He "definitely still has game."

Linenger did briefly pause aboard Mir to "take in the grandeur" of creation from a window seat, and he realized how privileged he was to be in space.

However, it's a privilege for everyone simply to be alive and breathing, so "make every day count," he promulgated.

"Are you just putting in time, wasting your life? Take advantage of your opportunities."