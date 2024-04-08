100 years ago

April 8, 1924

Mrs. George W. Brown of Taylor in Columbia County became the first woman mayor in Arkansas when she was issued a commission by Governor McRae yesterday. Only one vote was cast against Mrs. Taylor in the election.

50 years ago

April 8, 1974

When Richard Sias graduated from the University of Florida in early March, he had eight weeks of free time before reporting for Army duty May 15. Prosaically enough, Sias decided to visit his grandmother, Mrs. E. J. Pierce of Fort Smith. His choice of transportation was not so prosaic: Eschewing more conventional means, Sias set out March 25 from his home in Deland, Fla., on a 18-speed bicycle for what will be a 2,100-mile round trip. Saturday, 900 miles, three tire blow-outs and some other minor mechanical problems behind, Sias pedaled into Little Rock.

25 years ago

April 8, 1999

Chawla (pronounced Chalva) spent 17 days in space in late 1997 as a mission specialist on the Space Shuttle Columbia. On Wednesday, the petite 37-year-old, dressed in a royal blue NASA jumpsuit, spent the day in Pulaski County area schools and at the Aerospace Education Center recounting her experiences for space enthusiasts. For the students and adults at the aerospace center, Chawla described her favorite and most moving memory of her out-of-this-world trip. Before her flight, she said, a colleague advised her to write in her crew notebook a few things that she wanted to do in space, despite a hectic work schedule of science experiments, a space walk and satellite launches.

10 years ago

April 8, 2014

Former U.S. Ambassador Richard Boucher will give a lecture titled "Who are these guys? Emerging Markets and the U.S." at Hendrix College on Thursday. Boucher was most recently Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris and served as U.S. ambassador to Cyprus, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, and as head of the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong. During his diplomatic career, he gained extensive experience in China, India and other developing nations. He was the longest-serving U.S. State Department spokesman. Boucher is now the Towsley Foundation Policymaker in Residence at the University of Michigan's Ford School in Ann Arbor, Mich.