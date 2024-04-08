OTHERS SAY: When crime comes for Congress, it funds the police

Congress can't solve the nation's problems, but its members know what to do when the "defund the police" movement endangers their personal safety.

Crime in Washington, D.C., has gotten so bad that the Committee on House Administration held a hearing on "Safety on Capitol Hill" last month. It heard a number of alarming statistics.

Members of Congress and their employees aren't immune to the violence that surrounds them. Last year, a man assaulted Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) in the elevator of her Washington apartment building. She escaped after throwing hot coffee on him. Armed assailants hijacked Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) last October.

Staffers aren't as high-profile, but they've faced physical threats too.

It isn't hard to figure out what has caused the crime surge. The D.C. City Council, dominated by progressive radicals, has embraced the "defund the police" movement.

Unsurprisingly, the D.C. police force has lost more than 1,400 officers since 2020. It currently has more than 500 vacancies, which are projected to take a decade to fill.

It's worth noting how congressional Democrats react to dangerous "defund the police" policies when they affect them personally. They've beefed up their own police force.

In his testimony, Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger thanked Congress "for providing us with the necessary funding" to reimburse police agencies that help it protect members and staff. Capitol Police are also building a new command center to help keep members of Congress safe. Last year, the Democrat-run Senate even passed a Republican bill overriding a D.C.-passed bill reducing criminal penalties.

If only average citizens facing higher crime and neighborhood deterioration from "defund the police" stupidity had these options.