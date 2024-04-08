Petit Jean Eclipse Balloon Festival didn't leave the ground due to wind

The total solar eclipse, dubbed "The Great American Eclipse of 2024," occurred today over a more than hundred-mile-wide trek across the state of Arkansas and many other states.

Various towns and venues have been gearing up in preparation for the celestial event, from planned mass weddings to festivals featuring live music and other forms of entertainment. But arguably one of the most interesting events was the Petit Jean Solar Eclipse Balloon festival.

However, the wind had its own plans, disappointing the eager crowd as the hot air balloons were grounded. Yet, a single balloon was inflated, offering a glimpse of the spectacle that could have been.

Despite not actually going on a flight, one couldn't help but be filled with child-like wonder as the massive 105,000 cubic foot balloon was inflated.

Mark Epperson, one of the balloon owners/operators, explained that balloon flights typically occur early in the morning due to more favorable wind conditions and temperatures. But they wanted to be there and ready in case conditions favored flights during the eclipse.