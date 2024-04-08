Prairie Grove to add more public parking downtown after council vote

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city will add about 50 public parking spaces after aldermen agreed to purchase a portion of a private parking lot for $72,000.

The City Council voted 6-2 on March 25 to purchase about half of the parking lot behind downtown businesses from Larry Nelson, owner of Southern Mercantile.

Council Members Brea Gragg and Sue Cluck voted against the motion to buy the property with Gragg saying she believes the city has other needs it should meet first and Cluck saying she wants to see how much bids for the Police Department expansion will come in for.

"I don't want it to be a rash decision," said Cluck, who is married to Sgt. Mark Cluck with the Police Department.

The city will advertise for bids for the police expansion soon. The city is planning a full remodeling of the Police Department and adding about 2,800 square feet. The budget for the project is $1.2 million.

Gragg said the money for the parking lot instead could be used for a soccer field, restrooms and other recreational improvements.

"I feel there are a whole lot of things that need to be done for the city," Gragg said.

Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, recommended the city use money from its sales and use tax fund to purchase the land, which includes about 50 parking spaces, a storage building and some green space.

The sales tax fund presently has a balance of $345,000 and is taking in about $45,000 per month, according to Oelrich.

For 2024, the city budgeted to use revenue from the sales tax to make payments on a loan for the police expansion for 12 months. The city will not start making payments on a loan until June, so it will only be making loan payments for about six months in 2024, Oelrich said.

Mayor David Faulk added that using this money would not affect the Police Department expansion, even if bids came in $100,000 over the budget.

"It will have zero impact on the police expansion," Faulk said.

The City Council last month voted to authorize Faulk and Oelrich to negotiate a purchase price with Nelson, with a starting offer of $50,000.

Nelson previously told city officials the parking area appraised at $88,000 but he was asking $72,000, enough to pay for a new roof on his building and to pay off his building. Nelson gave the city the first option on purchasing the land.

One concern expressed last month was that if the city did not buy the parking lot, Nelson could sell it to someone who would build on it, with the result being downtown would lose those parking spaces.

Faulk said he and Oelrich had a "pleasant conversation" with Nelson about a purchase price, but Nelson continued to ask for $72,000.

Faulk told council members he looked downtown at the possibility of adding 50 spaces somewhere else. He said that could cost $120,000 to $150,000 and the city would lose green space at the same time. It would cost the city about $20,000 to build a similar storage building to the one that comes with the property, he said.

Council Member Chris Powell made the motion March 25 to pay $72,000 for the property. He said he was opposed to the idea at first, but after talking to downtown business owners and others and being assured it would not affect the police expansion, he thought buying the land would be a wise decision.

Council Member Rick Ault, who is director of Main Street Prairie Grove, said the Main Street Prairie Grove Board of Directors voted to recommend the city acquire the parking lot.

Downtown business owners addressed the council before it voted on the motion. Damon Whetzel with Crescent Store noted there are 11 businesses on the south side of downtown, and businesses right now are being impacted by construction work on Buchanan Street. Losing 50 parking spaces would further affect those businesses, he said.

"As business owners, we feel it's a must," Whetzel said. "The city needs to do it."

Kay Shreve, owner of The Locals, a member of 2nd Saturday Trades Day and auxiliary member of American Legion Post 146, said losing 50 parking spaces would be detrimental to the downtown area.

Shreve reminded council members that some businesses had donated their portion of the parking lot to the city in years past.

The city already owns the other half of the parking lot, except for about eight spaces that belong to Daisies and Olives.