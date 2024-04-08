Royals, Melendez finish four-game sweep of Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- MJ Melendez hit his third home run of the series, a two-run drive in a three-run seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Sunday for a four-game sweep.

"The way these all four of these games transpired -- they were all close in the middle to late part of the game," Kansas City Manager Matt Quatraro said. "To stick with it is really cool to see."

Chicago started 1-9 for just the second time in the 124-year history of the franchise after going 0-10 in 1968.

"We had a lot of opportunities to score," White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol aid, "and we didn't capitalize with the big hit. We should have brought that game home."

Chicago ended a 19-inning scoreless streak in the fourth and led 3-0 in the fifth before Hunter Renroe's two-run home run off starter Garrett Crochet.

Melendez hit a two-run home run in the sixth off Deivi Garcia (0-2) for a 4-3 lead, his third go-ahead hit of the series. Melendez flipped his bat in triumph.

He had a go-ahead, eighth-inning single on Friday and a tiebreaking, seventh-inning home run on Saturday.

"Obviously, a little bit of luck right there," Melendez said. "I'm just thankful that I'm able to help do something to help the team win. It's just pretty crazy."

Kansas City added a run when Kyle Isbel reached on what was scored on an infield hit when reliever Dominic Leone failed to catch the throw to first from second baseman Lenyn Sosa.

John Schreiber (1-0) pitched a one-hit seventh and James McArthur got three outs for his second save as Kansas City completed its first four-game sweep since 2021.

Former University of Arkansas player Dominic Fletcher hit an RBI double in the fourth off Alec Marsh and scored on Braden Shewmake's sacrifice fly, just the third multi-run inning of the season for the White Sox.

The game didn't feature much offense until the middle innings, as both teams were scoreless through three. In fact, the Royals didn't even have a hit until the fifth inning.

After three scoreless innings, Royals starter Alec Marsh struggled in the fourth and fifth. He pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs with three strikeouts. He surrendered eight hits and one walk.

Crochet fared better. He exited after five having allowed two earned runs and striking out five.

Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) celebrates with Bobby Witt Jr., left, after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)



Chicago White Sox' Andrew Benintendi, right, scores off a Dominic Fletcher triple as Kansas City Royals catcher Freddy Fermin, left, catches a late throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)



Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet throws from the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)



Kansas City Royals' Hunter Renfroe, right celebrates after his two-run home run with Nelson Velázquez (17) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)



Kansas City Royals pitcher Alec Marsh delivers from the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)



Kansas City Royals' Hunter Renfroe (16) celebrates after his two-run home run with Bobby Witt Jr., left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

