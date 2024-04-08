Save animals’ lives





An animal shelter ensures the safety of the companion animals that come into their care. Getting them safely back home or into new homes is the primary goal.

So, with a save rate for dogs and cats of just 65.4 percent and, according to the Little Rock Animal Village's own Web page, always being full of pets, it was confounding and disheartening that it did not participate in the Central Arkansas Shelter Adoption Event that took place on the grounds of the Little Rock Fairgrounds. It was a big, missed opportunity for getting pets out alive at Little Rock Animal Village, especially since the event took place in its own backyard.

In 2022, 967 dogs and cats were killed at the Little Rock Animal Village, representing nearly 20 percent of the shelter animals killed in the entire state. We don't know how many were killed in 2023 because we were told that information, which is a public record, was not available.

A save rate refers to the number of animals that leave an animal shelter alive. For context, the state of Arkansas' save rate is 81.3 percent, and the national save rate is 83.4 percent. A 90 percent save rate is the metric benchmark to work toward for contemporary animal services, and more than half of shelters in the country are considered no-kill with a 90 percent save rate or greater.

The state of Arkansas is a particularly collaborative state when it comes to improving the lifesaving of dogs and cats in cities and counties statewide. The city of Little Rock is literally surrounded by communities within driving distance who have embraced contemporary animal services practices, yet Little Rock leadership shows no interest in being part of that lifesaving momentum and movement forward for the companion animals and their people who love them.

Best Friends Animal Society has offered the Little Rock Animal Village free resources to increase lifesaving, but that offer of assistance has not been acknowledged or accepted. Other organizations locally and nationally have reached out, offering to save animals by transferring them out of the Little Rock Animal Village, but that help has also been refused.

There was a time when Little Rock Animal Village was making lifesaving progress. In 2017, its save rate was 80 percent and remained in the mid- to high-70s through 2021. More than half of U.S. shelters have reached a 90 percent benchmark, and 75 percent of U.S. shelters have a save rate of 75 percent or higher. Save rates have steadily increased in the country since 2016, but Little Rock is headed in the opposite direction.

There's no excuse for refusing help in getting dogs and cats out of the shelter alive. Leadership needs to be held accountable for the backward slide in killing pets and for not taking advantage of free resources and the offers of help.

The Animal Services Advisory Board, which is supposed to meet on the third Wednesday of each month to review and recommend topics concerning the care of and safety of animals in the city, reportedly has not held a meeting for years. So not only is Little Rock disconnected from the innovation all around the city and state, but it is also failing to implement a process created by city ordinance for the continual review and improvement of the department.

There are tried-and-true policies and programs that will create a lifesaving system, but it calls for leadership to commit to implementing and rigorously stewarding lifesaving changes and requires Little Rock city officials to hold the shelter leadership accountable to clear performance metrics. The city of Little Rock deserves an animal services organization that makes lifesaving a priority for pets and the people who love them, and by simply accepting free help and resources, it can happen.

Jackie Roach is the director of Northwest Arkansas Strategic Partnerships for Best Friends Animal Society. She lives in Bentonville.



