Six-run first inning allows Miami to improve to 1-9

ST. LOUIS -- The Miami Marlins ended their team-record nine-game losing streak starting the season when Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Gordon hit three-run home runs in a six-run first inning that lifted them over the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 on Sunday.

"I'm just happy for the guys, they can actually smile and breathe a little bit," Marlins Manager Skip Schumaker said. "Celebrating in there after kind of a long week, long 10 days, two weeks whatever you want to call it. So it just feels really good to be able to smile in there."

Miami had been the first team to start 0-9 since Atlanta and Minnesota in 2016. The Marlins avoided becoming the first team to lose its first 10 games since the 2002 Chicago White Sox began 0-11.

Max Meyer (1-0), a 25-year-old right-hander, got his first major league win in his fourth start and appearance. Meyer allowed 1 run and 3 hits in 6 innings, striking out three and walking one.

Meyer had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 9, 2022, and returned to a major league mound this April 1, when he pitched five innings without a decision against the Los Angeles Angels.

BRAVES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Michael Harris II hit a go-ahead home run in the fourth inning and Atlanta beat Arizona to cap a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks.

CUBS 8, DODGERS 1 Cody Bellinger homered against his former team, Shota Imanaga threw four shutout innings in a rain-shortened start, and Chicago beat Los Angeles.

GIANTS 3, PADRES 2 Matt Chapman drove in two runs, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning that led San Francisco over San Diego for its first series win this season.

METS 3, REDS 1 Francisco Lindor hit a home run and ended an 0-for-24 skid as New York beat Cincinnati. Sean Manaea (1-0) had another strong outing for the Mets. He lowered his earned-run average to 0.82 after allowing 1 run and 3 hits in 5 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

NATIONALS 3, PHILLIES 2 MacKenzie Gore pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning, and Washington beat Philadelphia to avoid a series sweep. Lane Thomas stole three bases and scored the go-ahead run as Washington stopped a three-game slide. Gore (1-0) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings to defeat Philadelphia for the first time in six career outings against the Phillies.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 3, RANGERS 1 Houston right-hander Ronel Blanco followed his no-hitter with one-hit ball over six scoreless innings, and the Astros beat Texas. Six nights after throwing a no-hitter at home against Toronto in his first start of the season, Blanco held the World Series champs without a hit until Adolis Garcia grounded a clean single up the middle with two outs in the sixth. Blanco (2-0) then retired Evan Carter on an inning-ending fly ball and was done after 90 pitches.

ATHLETICS 7, TIGERS 1 Zack Gelof had four hits, including a three-run home run, and drove in four runs to help Oakland beat Detroit. Gelof hit an RBI triple in the first and scored on JJ Bleday's single. He connected for his first home run of the season in the second against Jack Flaherty.

RED SOX 12, ANGELS 2 Chase McGuire drove in five runs, Tyler O'Neill hit his third home run of the series and Boston finished off an opening 10-game trip with a victory over Los Angeles.

YANKEES 8, BLUE JAYS 3 Giancarlo Stanton hit a loud tiebreaking grand slam in the third inning, and New York beat Toronto.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 12, MARINERS 4 William Contreras hit two home runs, Willy Adames also homered and Milwaukee pounded Seattle. Contreras finished with four hits and five RBI.

PIRATES 3, ORIOLES 2 Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson made a diving stop near second base on Edward Oliveras' grounder in a try for a game-ending double play, then threw wildly past first for an error as two runs scored and gave Pittsburgh a victory.

RAYS 3, ROCKIES 2 Ryan Pepiot struck out a career-high 11 batters in six shutout innings, and Tampa Bay held on to beat Colorado. Pepiot (1-1), who came to the Rays in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that sent Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot to L.A., topped his previous high of nine strikeouts which came at Coors Field on Sept. 26 of last season when he threw six innings in relief.

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) runs to second base after hitting a double in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Pierce Johnson (38) delivers in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo watches from the dugout as his team plays the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker tosses his bat after striking out in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker watches from the dugout steps during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Joe Jimenez works the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) works in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

