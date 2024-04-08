Smith gives farewell sermon

Immanuel Baptist pastor leads Sunday service for last time

Today at 3:59 a.m.

by Frank E. Lockwood

Immanuel Baptist Church Lead Pastor Steven Smith is shown during a livestream of his sermon in this Feb. 18, 2024 image from video. At right, the church at 501 North Shackleford Road is shown in a Dec. 19, 2023 file photo. (Left, courtesy of Immanuel Baptist Church; right, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kyle McDaniel)
Immanuel Baptist Church Lead Pastor Steven Smith is shown during a livestream of his sermon in this Feb. 18, 2024 image from video. At right, the church at 501 North Shackleford Road is shown in a Dec. 19, 2023 file photo. (Left, courtesy of Immanuel Baptist Church; right, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kyle McDaniel)

Immanuel Baptist Church Lead Pastor Steven Smith, whose handling of child sex abuse accusations had drawn sharp criticism from some in the Little Rock congregation, preached his farewell sermon there Sunday.

Smith,

Upcoming Events