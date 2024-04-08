Two die, one injured in separate crashes on state roads

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Friday evening on U.S. 412 in Springdale, according to a preliminary report by the Arkansas State Police.

Samuel L. Edens, 52, of Springdale, was pushing his bike eastbound on the north shoulder of the westbound side of U.S. 412 around 6:02 p.m. when a 2022 Honda traveling westbound moved onto the north shoulder of the highway, with the front end of the vehicle striking Edens. According to the report, both Edens and the vehicle came to a final rest in a ditch along the north side of the highway.

The identity of the driver of the 2022 Honda was not included in the report.

A trooper investigating the incident reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

One person was killed and one injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon in Subiaco, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jurnee Stanford, 22, of Subiaco, was killed around 3:53 p.m. when the car she was driving north around a curve on State Highway 109 crossed left of the centerline and struck another vehicle head-on. McKenna Hurst, 23, of Scranton, was a passenger in Stanford's vehicle. Following the accident, Hurst was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment of her injuries sustained in the crash.

The identity of the second vehicle's driver was not included in the report.

The officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.