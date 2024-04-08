UA secures series win over Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE -- After No. 11-ranked Missouri broke a scoreless game in the fifth inning, the No. 19 Arkansas softball team scored four unanswered runs to win the series rubber match 4-1 on Sunday at Bogle Park.

Second baseman Cylie Halvorson and right fielder Nia Carter hit back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Arkansas the lead for good. Carter, a graduate transfer from Iowa, entered the day with 265 career hits but no home runs.

Her go-ahead homer gave Arkansas a 2-1 lead and sparked the second consecutive series victory over a ranked opponent for the Razorbacks (28-10, 7-5 SEC), who won a series on the road against then-No. 3 Georgia last week.

"I was just thinking hit the ball hard," Carter said. "I knew they were going to come with a strike early in the count. When I saw that thing go over, I don't think I've jumped so high in my life.

"It was awesome and I'm so glad that I got the opportunity to have that moment."

Arkansas defeated Missouri (30-10, 5-7) in a series for the first time since 2018.

"Every game you play -- not only in the SEC, but every game -- it's a battle," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "And it took everything that we had.

"Their response from [Saturday's 12-3 loss] I just think was huge. Just their ability to continue to grow, to respond and to show their character, I think that that always makes for an exciting weekend when it plays out the way that it did."

Morgan Leinstock (9-2) pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Razorbacks and gave up 1 run on 5 hits with 7 strikeouts. She threw 98 pitches after tossing 110 pitches in Arkansas' series-opening 5-2 victory Friday.

"She did what Morgan does of just trusting her stuff and going right at them, even though they'd already seen a full game off her," Deifel said. "She just stayed the course and did such a great job of giving us a chance to get our offense going.

"I'm just so proud of her. Every pitch Morgan throws, she gives you absolutely everything that she has. There's just so much to be said for that and the way she fights for our team."

Alex Honnold gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the top of fifth inning with an RBI single before the Razorbacks answered in the bottom of the inning with the back-to-back homers.

Missouri was 26-1 when it scored first entering Sunday's game.

Halvorson led off the inning with her eighth home run, a no-doubter deep past the wall in left field to tie the game 1-1. It was the first of two run-scoring hits for Halvorson, who hit an RBI double in the sixth inning.

"I really wasn't happy with my at-bat prior," Halvorson said, referencing a first-pitch pop up in the second inning with a runner in scoring position. "I didn't feel like I swung at a strike, and I wasn't on time.

"My thing was just be on time and swing at a strike, and that's what I did. I knew that when [Missouri starter Marissa McCann] got behind in counts, she wanted to go in, and so I was ready for that, and I turned on it."

Carter followed with a home run to right field in the next at-bat, which gave Arkansas a 2-1 lead.

"It was a response," Deifel said. "They threw a punch, [and] they got the one. We knew we were going to have to score anyway, and we had some great at-bats early. The inches didn't fall our way, it seemed like they were falling their way, and that's sometimes the game.

"I told the team like this is the most businesslike that we've been just letting the game come back to [them]. They stayed the course. They didn't press. They just stayed ready. They were seeing the ball well, even though it wasn't falling our way."

Missouri turned to Laurin Krings in relief after Carter's home run.

Krings ran into trouble in the sixth inning when she walked Bri Ellis and Kennedy Miller in consecutive at-bats. Arkansas third baseman Hannah Gammill singled to score one run and Halvorson followed with an RBI double down the left-field line to push the lead to 4-1.

Leinstock retired the first two batters she faced in the seventh inning and Deifel opted to replace her with left-hander Robyn Herron for the final out against the top of the Missouri lineup. Herron won the lefty-on-lefty matchup with Jenna Laird and induced a game-ending ground out.

Arkansas out-hit Missouri 6-5. The Tigers stranded six base runners.

The Razorbacks moved into a tie with Georgia for fifth place in the SEC standings. They are scheduled to play a series opener on the road against No. 25 South Carolina at 5 p.m. Central on Friday on SEC Network.