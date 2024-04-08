Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 28-April 3 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
March 28
Gabriel Gonzales Batres, 28, and Vivian Michelle Sneed, 24, both of Springdale
Jennifer Rebecca Finnegan, 51, and Brandi Raquall Leichliter, 48, both of Fayetteville
Jorge Leobardo Gutierrez Alvarado, 26, and Brenda Vanessa Castro, 27, both of Centerton
Darby James McElveen, 26, and Aileen Dariya Stogsdill, 24, both of Springdale
Albert Kiptoo Tabut, 47, and Suanida T. Langu, 44, both of Springdale
Jon Morse Williams, 53, and Kendal Marie Strong, 33, both of Springdale
March 29
Mark Aaron Brewer, 48, and Brooks Shepherd Evans, 44, both of Springdale
Cordell Griffin, Jr., 29, and Bailey Ann Hamilton, 26, both of Springdale
Landon Tyler Jackson, 21, and Grace Anne Duffer, 21, both of Fayetteville
Richard Charles Roberts, 70, Yellville, and Theresa Gail Miles, 69, Lincoln
Kieth Eugene Villarreal, 34, and Kayla Jo Elkins, 33, both of Fayetteville
Zachary Jay Wallau, 29, and Katelynn Deanne Flinn, 32, both of Independence, Mo.
Gabriel Demetrius Williams, 25, and Poorva Malik, 28, both of Fayetteville
April 1
Robert Lee Bean, 39, and Sidney Taylor Perkins, 32, both of West Fork
Evan James Feiner, 24, and Abby Paige Bradford, 21, both of Springdale
Alfonso Orozco Ortega, 38, and Elsa Erika Mancia Recinos, 40, both of Springdale
Hal Monroe Secrest, 55, and Samantha LeAnn Hawkins, 38, both of Elkins
Andrew Scott Williams, 20, and Abigail Joy Croskrey, 23, both of Fayetteville
April 2
Andrew Adalberto Aguilar, 25, and Victoria Carlin Cooper, 26, both of Fayetteville
Tumbling Batin, 38, and Mershida Maddison, 34, both of Springdale
Ty Councille Clary, 24, and Lauren Rose Alter, 25, both of Fayetteville
William Clayton Davis, 28, and Gregory Alexander Westfall, 34, both of Fayetteville
Taylor Fredrick-Lee Frazier, 20, and Stormie Colleen Franklin, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Dawson Lee Gaspard, 18, and Briawna Nikole Farquharson, 18, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Shawn Ramsfield, 38, Winslow, and Wanda Ann Miller, 47, Rogers
April 3
Tyler Ricky Wayne Casebolt, 29, and Jamie Lynn Anders, 33, both of Prairie Grove
Kainui JJ Debrum, 23, and Naomi Lorak, 24, both of Springdale
Jose Ramon Gallardo, 29, and Elaina Beth Cruz, 22, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Dylan Jay Haskins, 31, and Tiffany Dawn Colwell, 30, both of Elkins
Alex David Henry, 23, Farmington, and Trinity Faith Stowers, 20, Elkins
Jay Douglas Johnson, 60, and Shaune Gwin Colwell, 64, both of Fayetteville
Brayan Bladimir Lemus Guzman, 23, and Lesli Nayeli Figueroa, 26, both of Springdale
Jeffrey Lee Partin, 54, and Kelli Lane Langan, 43, both of Prairie Grove
Cody Ray Shores, 32, Fayetteville, and Angela Dawn Luper, 34, Bentonville
Bennett Matthew Tiefenbrunn, 24, Washington, Mo., and Konley Alayne Kestner, 22, Fayetteville
Tyler Adrian Yepez, 27, and Carly Nicole Consor, 26, both of Prairie Grove