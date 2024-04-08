Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 28-April 3 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

March 28

Gabriel Gonzales Batres, 28, and Vivian Michelle Sneed, 24, both of Springdale

Jennifer Rebecca Finnegan, 51, and Brandi Raquall Leichliter, 48, both of Fayetteville

Jorge Leobardo Gutierrez Alvarado, 26, and Brenda Vanessa Castro, 27, both of Centerton

Darby James McElveen, 26, and Aileen Dariya Stogsdill, 24, both of Springdale

Albert Kiptoo Tabut, 47, and Suanida T. Langu, 44, both of Springdale

Jon Morse Williams, 53, and Kendal Marie Strong, 33, both of Springdale

March 29

Mark Aaron Brewer, 48, and Brooks Shepherd Evans, 44, both of Springdale

Cordell Griffin, Jr., 29, and Bailey Ann Hamilton, 26, both of Springdale

Landon Tyler Jackson, 21, and Grace Anne Duffer, 21, both of Fayetteville

Richard Charles Roberts, 70, Yellville, and Theresa Gail Miles, 69, Lincoln

Kieth Eugene Villarreal, 34, and Kayla Jo Elkins, 33, both of Fayetteville

Zachary Jay Wallau, 29, and Katelynn Deanne Flinn, 32, both of Independence, Mo.

Gabriel Demetrius Williams, 25, and Poorva Malik, 28, both of Fayetteville

April 1

Robert Lee Bean, 39, and Sidney Taylor Perkins, 32, both of West Fork

Evan James Feiner, 24, and Abby Paige Bradford, 21, both of Springdale

Alfonso Orozco Ortega, 38, and Elsa Erika Mancia Recinos, 40, both of Springdale

Hal Monroe Secrest, 55, and Samantha LeAnn Hawkins, 38, both of Elkins

Andrew Scott Williams, 20, and Abigail Joy Croskrey, 23, both of Fayetteville

April 2

Andrew Adalberto Aguilar, 25, and Victoria Carlin Cooper, 26, both of Fayetteville

Tumbling Batin, 38, and Mershida Maddison, 34, both of Springdale

Ty Councille Clary, 24, and Lauren Rose Alter, 25, both of Fayetteville

William Clayton Davis, 28, and Gregory Alexander Westfall, 34, both of Fayetteville

Taylor Fredrick-Lee Frazier, 20, and Stormie Colleen Franklin, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Dawson Lee Gaspard, 18, and Briawna Nikole Farquharson, 18, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Shawn Ramsfield, 38, Winslow, and Wanda Ann Miller, 47, Rogers

April 3

Tyler Ricky Wayne Casebolt, 29, and Jamie Lynn Anders, 33, both of Prairie Grove

Kainui JJ Debrum, 23, and Naomi Lorak, 24, both of Springdale

Jose Ramon Gallardo, 29, and Elaina Beth Cruz, 22, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Dylan Jay Haskins, 31, and Tiffany Dawn Colwell, 30, both of Elkins

Alex David Henry, 23, Farmington, and Trinity Faith Stowers, 20, Elkins

Jay Douglas Johnson, 60, and Shaune Gwin Colwell, 64, both of Fayetteville

Brayan Bladimir Lemus Guzman, 23, and Lesli Nayeli Figueroa, 26, both of Springdale

Jeffrey Lee Partin, 54, and Kelli Lane Langan, 43, both of Prairie Grove

Cody Ray Shores, 32, Fayetteville, and Angela Dawn Luper, 34, Bentonville

Bennett Matthew Tiefenbrunn, 24, Washington, Mo., and Konley Alayne Kestner, 22, Fayetteville

Tyler Adrian Yepez, 27, and Carly Nicole Consor, 26, both of Prairie Grove