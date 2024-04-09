14 people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Jody Randall, of 1124 N. Lucille St. in Harrison, was arrested Monday in connection with felony nonfinancial identity fraud. Randall was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

Jacob Chitty, 33, of 64 Briarmeadow St. in Farmington, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. Chitty was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Austin Bronk, 34, of 1710 Landfill Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with second-degree battery, terroristic threatening, four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, third-degree battery and obstructing governmental operations. Bronk was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tyler Gully, 24, of 2750 N. Club Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with third-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communications. Gully was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Anthony Barger, 48, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery. Barger was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Jacob Leonard, 31, of 851 W. Piedmont St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with third-degree assault on a family or household member, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations. Leonard was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Goshen

Nicholas Shumski, 25, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, furnishing prohibited articles and a parole violation. Shumski was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Springdale

Lankey Karben, 20, of 2451 Lost Springs St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with arson and endangering the welfare of a minor. Karben was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Layton Curbo, 20, of 5217 Whittle Road in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery. Curbo was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Suzanne West, 45, of 3575 W. Butterfly Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, fleeing, four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. West was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Bernardo Diaz-Quintana, 37, of 606 Betty St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Diaz-Quintana was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Donavin Masa, 22, of 4050 Habberton Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with terroristic threatening, third-degree assault on a family or household member and third-degree endangering a minor. Masa was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Joel Ramirez, 36, of 10060 Smokey Lane in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communications. Ramirez was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Jerrod Neal, 24, of 21474 U.S. 62 West in Lincoln, was arrested Sunday in connection with second-degree domestic battery, third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and resisting arrest. Neal was was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.